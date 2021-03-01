By the Numbers

That's where In-N-Out Burger ranked on Glassdoor.com’s 2021 ranking of the best employers in the United States. We're not just talking restaurants as employers — we're talking companies from all industries. For instance, Google ranked sixth and Apple was 31st. In-N-Out Burger, based in Irvine, Calif., was behind only global management consultancy Bain & Company and tech company NVIDIA in the rankings.