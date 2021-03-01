By the Numbers

|
Americans Have Been Feasting on Fast Food … and They Adore Chick-fil-A
Daily fast-food consumption increased by 37% during the pandemic, according to brand marketing company MPLM. And there's reason to believe that consumers are "eating mor chikin."
Starbucks Steps Up to Help Small Business in a Big Way
Company is investing $100 million to launch fund to focus on supporting small businesses and community development projects in Black, Indigenous and People of Color (BIPOC) neighborhoods.
That's where In-N-Out Burger ranked on Glassdoor.com’s 2021 ranking of the best employers in the United States. We're not just talking restaurants as employers — we're talking companies from all industries. For instance, Google ranked sixth and Apple was 31st. In-N-Out Burger, based in Irvine, Calif., was behind only global management consultancy Bain & Company and tech company NVIDIA in the rankings.
Today's Quote/Unquote:
"They want to send a message to both the Biden-Harris administration and Congress to prioritize passing $15 an hour [legislation] in the first 100 days."
— Allynn Umel, organizing director of Fight for $15 and a Union, on fast-food workers across the U.S. from McDonald’s, Wendy’s and other chains who plan to strike Jan. 15 to keep pressure on the incoming Biden administration and the chains they work for to raise the minimum wage to $15 an hour. (USA Today)
