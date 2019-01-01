View email in your browser UNSUBSCRIBE Your Inspiration For January 22 An ‘Opportunity to Make a Huge Impact’ Let’s begin by stating the obvious: “Decarbonizing” the supply chain — working with your suppliers to reduce CO2 emissions — is hard. Read Article

Will Biden Shake Up Vaccine Supply Chain with Amazon’s Help? The rollout of COVID-19 vaccines is as much of a supply chain challenge as it is a public health issue. As a result, many are hoping the newly inaugurated Biden Administration can fix a vaccination effort in the United States that is widely regarded as moving too slowly. Read Article

By the Numbers 24.88% One-quarter of shippers experienced shipping capacity challenges in 2020, about double 2019's numbers. However, Averitt Express reported that its survey results also revealed the largest jump in shipper confidence in six years. Of those surveyed, 73.44% expected to ship more in 2021 — a 7.21 percentage point increase from the year before. Quote/Unquote: "Businesses tend to set inventory policies and hardly look at them again. Inappropriate inventory policies create many downstream problems in supply chains. Stock obsolescence, lost sales, wrong stock at the wrong location —these all drive increased costs and infuriate customers." — Pang Mei Yee, writing about "five time-tested supply chain practices all businesses should consider" in Business Insider. She is DHL Consulting's head of Asia Pacific and global practice lead for supply chain and analytics. Watch This Know the Seven Golden Rules for Supply Chain Management Professor Richard Wilding walks you through them in this virtual presentation.

