Your Inspiration For January 25

If Resilience Is the Goal, How Do You Reach It?

Resilience now rivals efficiency as a main goal of supply chain management. The question on many minds: What is the best way to measure resilience and progress made toward achieving it?
New Supply Chain Resilience Strategy Earning Praise

The flurry of White House executive actions this week included one that orders the creation of a national Pandemic Supply Chain Resilience Strategy to put the country in a better position against similar disruptions in the future.
By the Numbers

400,000

That was the number of jobs open this week for "professionals on the frontlines of e-commerce" who work for retailers and logistics companies, according to LinkedIn. That made it the No. 1 in-demand job category on the social site. Note: LinkedIn defined the category fairly broadly, and counted both traditional supply chain roles and "personal shoppers."

Quote/Unquote:

"Decisive and collective action is needed to build a society that helps to improve livelihoods, embraces diversity, nurtures talent and offers opportunities for everyone."

— Unilever CEO Alan Jope, announcing last week that his company will work with suppliers to adopt a living wage for all employees in Unilever's supply chain. Unlike a minimum wage, a living wage is meant to account for a person's cost of living as influenced by the size of their household.

Watch This

Reimagining Supply Chains

Hernan Saenz, head of Bain & Co.'s global performance improvement practice, points out the importance of resilient and sustainable supply chains.
