By the Numbers

Your Inspiration For January 25
If Resilience Is the Goal, How Do You Reach It?
Resilience now rivals efficiency as a main goal of supply chain management. The question on many minds: What is the best way to measure resilience and progress made toward achieving it?
New Supply Chain Resilience Strategy Earning Praise
The flurry of White House executive actions this week included one that orders the creation of a national Pandemic Supply Chain Resilience Strategy to put the country in a better position against similar disruptions in the future.