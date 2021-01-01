By the Numbers

|
|
|
|
|
Your Inspiration For January 27
|
|
|
Sunset World Group Adopts New Measures to Prevent the Spread of COVID-19
|
|
During a pandemic, it never hurts to consider or adopt new ways to keep people safe. Sunset World Group is doing just that.
|
|
|
Hotel Chicago West Loop Goes ‘Virtual’ With Its Room Service
|
|
Hoteliers continue to find new ways to make their services contactless for guests.
|
|
|
Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Continues Growth in India With 11 New Hotels
|
|
After growing its reach to approximately 9,000 hotels in 90 countries, Wyndham Hotels & Resorts is showing no signs of slowing down.