By the Numbers

Your Inspiration For January 27 Sunset World Group Adopts New Measures to Prevent the Spread of COVID-19 During a pandemic, it never hurts to consider or adopt new ways to keep people safe. Sunset World Group is doing just that. Read Article

Hotel Chicago West Loop Goes ‘Virtual’ With Its Room Service Hoteliers continue to find new ways to make their services contactless for guests. Read Article

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Continues Growth in India With 11 New Hotels After growing its reach to approximately 9,000 hotels in 90 countries, Wyndham Hotels & Resorts is showing no signs of slowing down. Read Article

