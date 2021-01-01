Sunset World Puts Guests to the Test Also, Hotel Chicago West Loop offers contact-free room service. ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ 

Your Inspiration For January 27

Sunset World Group Adopts New Measures to Prevent the Spread of COVID-19

During a pandemic, it never hurts to consider or adopt new ways to keep people safe. Sunset World Group is doing just that.
Hotel Chicago West Loop Goes ‘Virtual’ With Its Room Service

Hoteliers continue to find new ways to make their services contactless for guests.
Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Continues Growth in India With 11 New Hotels

After growing its reach to approximately 9,000 hotels in 90 countries, Wyndham Hotels & Resorts is showing no signs of slowing down. 
By the Numbers

56%

That is the percentage of Americans who say they are likely to travel for leisure or vacation in 2021, according to the "AHLA's State of the Hotel Industry 2021" report. In addition, 34% of adults are now comfortable staying in a hotel.
Today's Quote/Unquote:

“COVID-19 has wiped out 10 years of hotel job growth. Yet the hallmark of hospitality is endless optimism, and I am confident in the future of our industry.”

Chip Rogers, president and CEO of the American Hotel & Lodging Association, on the current state of the industry.

Product in the Spotlight

Omni CleanAir’s Purification Devices Help Hotels and Restaurants Reopen Safely

The OCA Professional Series of portable purification devices can eliminate the dangers of pathogens such as COVID-19.
