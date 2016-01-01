By the Numbers

|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Your Daily Inspiration For January 28
|
|
|
|
Retailers Impressed Consumers During Pandemic by Doing These Things
|
|
According to survey, 72% of consumers said they were most impressed with retailers that were able to “create new alternatives for delivery, pickup and returns.”
|
|
|
Local Economies Are on the Mend, Yelp Report Reveals
|
|
"As a testament to their resilience many months into the pandemic, we saw numerous industries return to pre-pandemic rates of new openings," Yelp executive says.
|
|
|
|
|
That’s how much the value of A-rated malls, such as those owned by Simon Property Group, has fallen since 2016, according to real estate analytics firm Green Street. There are about 250 A-rated malls, representing about 25% of the country’s 1,000 shopping malls. (CNBC)
|
|
|
|
|
"COVID has accelerated cord-cutting trends that were already underway, to a point where less than 50% of U.S. households today have a cable subscription. It’s not because U.S. consumers have fallen out of love with TV, but that there are now more convenient ways of consuming it. That even applies to traditional cable mainstays, such as live sports. As more broadcasters launch and expand their streaming services, these gaps are only going to widen."
|
— Tim Sims, chief revenue officer of the The Trade Desk, a Ventura, Calif.-based technology company, on a recent survey by the company that found 27% of U.S. cable TV subscribers are planning to cut their subscriptions by the end of 2021, nearly double the 15% of cable subscribers who reported cutting the cord in 2020.
|
|
|
|
Latest eBook
|
|
|
|
|
This email was sent to [email].
You received this email from Knighthouse Media because we thought you would benefit from the information.
|
|
Knighthouse Media Inc.
830 W. Route 22, #104, Lake Zurich, IL 60047
We'll be here if you change your mind. UNSUBSCRIBE
Manage My Preferences