By the Numbers

Today's Quote/Unquote: "COVID has accelerated cord-cutting trends that were already underway, to a point where less than 50% of U.S. households today have a cable subscription. It’s not because U.S. consumers have fallen out of love with TV, but that there are now more convenient ways of consuming it. That even applies to traditional cable mainstays, such as live sports. As more broadcasters launch and expand their streaming services, these gaps are only going to widen." — Tim Sims, chief revenue officer of the The Trade Desk, a Ventura, Calif.-based technology company, on a recent survey by the company that found 27% of U.S. cable TV subscribers are planning to cut their subscriptions by the end of 2021, nearly double the 15% of cable subscribers who reported cutting the cord in 2020.