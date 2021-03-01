By the Numbers

|
Your Daily Inspiration For January 28
After Another Tough Quarter, Starbucks Sees Recovery Brewing
Remember the local Starbucks you used to visit on your way to work (when you still commuted to work), and then maybe hit again in the afternoon when your energy levels flagged? Well, it misses you. This week, Starbucks reported somewhat decaffeinated fiscal results for the quarter just ended.
Spicy McNuggets Return Thanks to Polite Social Media Entreaties
Feb. 1 will be a special day for “Brie” and “Molly” and thousands of others who took to Twitter to plead with McDonald’s to put its Spicy Chicken McNuggets® and Mighty Hot Sauce back on the menu.
That's how many hungry people downloaded the DoorDash app last year, making it the most downloaded food and drink app in America in 2020, according to Apptopia. Filling out the top five were Uber Eats, McDonald's, Grubhub and Chick-fil-A.
"Let’s bring it out of the shadows, let’s allow them to have some recreation in restaurants, in bars, where we can actually work with responsible owners and managers to regulate and protect people from COVID-19."
— Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot speaking earlier this month on reopening restaurants. Windy City restaurants were allowed to reopen this past weekend for the first time in more than two months. (Chicago Tribune)
Latest eBook
