By the Numbers

Your Daily Inspiration For January 28 After Another Tough Quarter, Starbucks Sees Recovery Brewing Remember the local Starbucks you used to visit on your way to work (when you still commuted to work), and then maybe hit again in the afternoon when your energy levels flagged? Well, it misses you. This week, Starbucks reported somewhat decaffeinated fiscal results for the quarter just ended. Read Article

Spicy McNuggets Return Thanks to Polite Social Media Entreaties Feb. 1 will be a special day for “Brie” and “Molly” and thousands of others who took to Twitter to plead with McDonald’s to put its Spicy Chicken McNuggets® and Mighty Hot Sauce back on the menu. Read Article

