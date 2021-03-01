Recovery Brewing For Starbucks Plus, McDonald's listens to Twitter pleas of Spicy McNuggets fans. ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌

Your Daily Inspiration For January 28

After Another Tough Quarter, Starbucks Sees Recovery Brewing

Remember the local Starbucks you used to visit on your way to work (when you still commuted to work), and then maybe hit again in the afternoon when your energy levels flagged? Well, it misses you. This week, Starbucks reported somewhat decaffeinated fiscal results for the quarter just ended. 
Read Article

Spicy McNuggets Return Thanks to Polite Social Media Entreaties

Feb. 1 will be a special day for “Brie” and “Molly” and thousands of others who took to Twitter to plead with McDonald’s to put its Spicy Chicken McNuggets® and Mighty Hot Sauce back on the menu.
Read Article

By the Numbers

39 million

That's how many hungry people downloaded the DoorDash app last year, making it the most downloaded food and drink app in America in 2020, according to Apptopia. Filling out the top five were Uber Eats, McDonald's, Grubhub and Chick-fil-A.
ECRM - Foodservice

Today's Quote/Unquote:

"Let’s bring it out of the shadows, let’s allow them to have some recreation in restaurants, in bars, where we can actually work with responsible owners and managers to regulate and protect people from COVID-19."

— Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot speaking earlier this month on reopening restaurants. Windy City restaurants were allowed to reopen this past weekend for the first time in more than two months. (Chicago Tribune)

Product Spotlight

Ready to Say ‘I Do(nut)’ at Dunkin’?

Romance is in the air at Dunkin’. The donut chain is rolling out Valentine's Day-themed drinks and donuts in time for the February holiday, in addition to announcing that “marriage is on the menu at Dunkin'” via a special promotion.
Read Article and See More New Products

