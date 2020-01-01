By the Numbers

|
Your Inspiration For February 3
Virgin Hotels Shows Its Confidence in the Return of Travel With New Openings
The lifestyle hotel brand recently announced its plans to open three new locations this year.
Accentuating the Positive: Caesars Earns High Marks for CSR Work in 2020
2020 was a difficult year, but Caesars Entertainment Inc. finished it with corporate social responsibility initiatives that earned it considerable recognition.
How the Hotel Industry is Using Augmented Reality
One of the latest innovations to make its mark on the hotel industry is augmented reality technology.
That is how much U.S. hotel profitability fell in 2020, according to STR, which provides data benchmarking, analytics and marketplace insights for global hospitality sectors. It also reported that the market saw a 100.6% decline in December 2020.
“If there are two truths on which we can all agree, it’s that we have a terrible ex who should be left in the past, and travel is one of the best forms of self-love. That’s why Hotels.com is rewarding travelers looking for a way to move on and move up from their former flames this year with this one-of-a-kind Valentine’s Day offer.”
— Jennifer Dohm, the head of PR and communications for Hotels.com, on the company's offer to consumers to book fictional "stays" in dumpsters for their exes while also entering themselves in a contest to win a $300 gift card.
Hilton CEO Christopher J. Nassetta Sees Opportunity in Third and Fourth Quarter
He believes the second half of the year will go better than many think.
