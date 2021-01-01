Government to Review Supply Chain Risks Plus: Why sustainability will be a higher priority in 2021. ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ 

Your Inspiration For February 5

White House Said to be Looking into Supply Chain Vulnerabilities

Supply chains grabbed the general public’s attention in 2020. In 2021 they appear to have the attention of the White House, too. 
By the Numbers

3.2%

That is how much rents for logistics space in the United States and Canada grew in 2020. Prologis noted vacancies were low in many areas, even as companies' "willingness to spend on expanding logistics networks has increased as users view e-commerce distribution and speed to market as competitive advantages."

Quote/Unquote:

"Keep inventing, and don’t despair when at first the idea looks crazy. Remember to wander. Let curiosity be your compass. It remains Day 1."

— From Jeff Bezos' letter this week informing Amazon employees (and the rest of us) that he would be stepping down as CEO.

Viewpoint

Why Supply Chain Will Further Prioritize Sustainability in 2021

Consumers are demanding businesses go green, which has pushed many industries to adopt more sustainable practices and operations. 
Watch This

Why Some Supply Chains Rebound Faster Than Others

Insight from the Duke University Fuqua School of Business.
