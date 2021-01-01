By the Numbers

View email in your browser
Your Inspiration For February 5
Supply chains grabbed the general public’s attention in 2020. In 2021 they appear to have the attention of the White House, too.
That is how much rents for logistics space in the United States and Canada grew in 2020. Prologis noted vacancies were low in many areas, even as companies' "willingness to spend on expanding logistics networks has increased as users view e-commerce distribution and speed to market as competitive advantages."
— From Jeff Bezos' letter this week informing Amazon employees (and the rest of us) that he would be stepping down as CEO.
Consumers are demanding businesses go green, which has pushed many industries to adopt more sustainable practices and operations.
Insight from the Duke University Fuqua School of Business.
This email was sent to [email].You received this email from Knighthouse Media because we thought you would benefit from the information.Knighthouse Media Inc.830 W. Route 22, #104, Lake Zurich, IL 60047We'll be here if you change your mind. UNSUBSCRIBEManage My Preferences