View email in your browser UNSUBSCRIBE Your Inspiration For February 9 Little Caesars Scores Touchdown With The Tampa Bay Buccaneers The brand has become the official pizza of the two-time Super Bowl-winning team and Raymond James Stadium. Read Article

Yum! Brands is Prepared for Growth in 2021 and Beyond Its CEO is confident in the ability of its "teams and franchisees to compete and win in a rapidly changing world." Read Article

RESTAURANTS Act of 2021 is ‘Light at the End’ of Harsh Pandemic NRA praises $120 billion revitalization proposal to support independent restaurants and small franchisees. Read Article

By the Numbers 10 That is how many locations PrimoHoagies is slated to open this year. Its CEO, Nicholas Papanier Jr., said that the pandemic is contributing to the expansion of his franchise in a roundabout way and more people are choosing "to go into business for themselves." (Forbes) Quote/Unquote: “To once again be the engine that the economy relies on, our members need the help that only the RESTAURANTS Act can provide. We look forward to working together with Congress [to] ensure the support needed to pass this bill.” — Sean Kennedy, executive vice president of public affairs of the National Restaurant Association, on the proposed RESTAURANTS Act of 2021. Watch This McDonald’s Pays a Musical Tribute to Its Drive-Thru Customers Enjoy the sounds of people singing familiar favorites as they pick up and enjoy their orders. See Video

Latest eBook This email was sent to [email].

You received this email from Franchising Best Practices because we thought you would benefit from the information. Knighthouse Media Inc.

830 W. Route 22, #104, Lake Zurich, IL 60047



We'll be here if you change your mind. UNSUBSCRIBE

Manage My Preferences