Your Inspiration For February 9

Little Caesars Scores Touchdown With The Tampa Bay Buccaneers

The brand has become the official pizza of the two-time Super Bowl-winning team and Raymond James Stadium.
Yum! Brands is Prepared for Growth in 2021 and Beyond

Its CEO is confident in the ability of its "teams and franchisees to compete and win in a rapidly changing world."
RESTAURANTS Act of 2021 is ‘Light at the End’ of Harsh Pandemic

NRA praises $120 billion revitalization proposal to support independent restaurants and small franchisees.
By the Numbers

10

That is how many locations PrimoHoagies is slated to open this year. Its CEO, Nicholas Papanier Jr., said that the pandemic is contributing to the expansion of his franchise in a roundabout way and more people are choosing "to go into business for themselves." (Forbes)

Quote/Unquote:

“To once again be the engine that the economy relies on, our members need the help that only the RESTAURANTS Act can provide. We look forward to working together with Congress [to] ensure the support needed to pass this bill.”

Sean Kennedy, executive vice president of public affairs of the National Restaurant Association, on the proposed RESTAURANTS Act of 2021. 

Watch This

McDonald’s Pays a Musical Tribute to Its Drive-Thru Customers

Enjoy the sounds of people singing familiar favorites as they pick up and enjoy their orders.
Latest eBook
latest eBook
