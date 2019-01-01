By the Numbers

|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Your Daily Inspiration For February 9
|
|
|
|
Retailers Are Importing Merchandise Faster Than Ever
|
|
Following a record year during 2020, imports are expected to stay strong throughout 2021. Real strong.
|
|
|
Merger of New York-based Grocery Chains ‘Elevates Our Ability to Compete,’ CEO Says
|
|
Price Chopper/Market 32 and Tops Markets will nearly double their collective footprint of stores in the Northeast.
|
|
|
|
|
Today’s number has double significance. It has been one year since Target rolled out All in Motion, the Minneapolis-based retailer’s private brand activewear line. It was good timing. When the pandemic hit soon after the brand rolled out, people began spending more time at home and began buying and wearing more activewear. Hence, it’s no surprise that, only a year later, All in Motion has become a $1 billion brand for Target.
|
|
|
|
|
"Our record fourth quarter results capped off an unprecedented year. We realized a comparable store sales increase in excess of 6 percent, drove an impressive bottom line through incredible margin growth, and continued our explosive e-commerce growth."
|
— Cliff Sifford, vice chairman and CEO for Evansville, Ind.-based Shoe Carnival, on the retailer’s expected fourth quarter results, which should increase to about $253.9 million compared to $239.9 million in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2019.
|
|
|
|
Latest eBook
|
|
|
|
|
This email was sent to [email].
You received this email from Retail Best Practices because we thought you would benefit from the information.
|
|
830 W. Route 22, #104, Lake Zurich, IL 60047
We'll be here if you change your mind. UNSUBSCRIBE
Manage My Preferences