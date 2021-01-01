By the Numbers

|
|
|
|
|
Your Inspiration For February 10
|
|
|
|
Retailers Importing Faster Than Ever
|
|
Following a record year, retail imports are expected to stay strong through 2021, according to a new report.
|
|
|
How Did COVID-19 Impact Your Digitization Efforts?
|
|
The Council of Supply Chain Management Professionals wants to know and is asking people like you to participate in its new survey.
|
|
|
Land of Lincoln to Offer Online Supply Chain Training
|
|
Approximately two out of five jobs in the United States are directly related to the supply chain. And, despite growing use of automation, e-commerce/supply chain-related job openings are the fastest-growing employment category, according to LinkedIn.