Your Inspiration For February 10
Retailers Importing Faster Than Ever

Following a record year, retail imports are expected to stay strong through 2021, according to a new report.
How Did COVID-19 Impact Your Digitization Efforts? 

The Council of Supply Chain Management Professionals wants to know and is asking people like you to participate in its new survey.
Land of Lincoln to Offer Online Supply Chain Training

Approximately two out of five jobs in the United States are directly related to the supply chain. And, despite growing use of automation, e-commerce/supply chain-related job openings are the fastest-growing employment category, according to LinkedIn.
By the Numbers

$120 billion

Companies around the world could face as much as $120 billion in costs from environmental risks in their supply chains within the next five years, according to London-based nonprofit CDP.

Quote/Unquote:

"It is impressive that the cargo volumes handled by the ports remain as high as they are despite congestion at the docks and the spread of the coronavirus among workers throughout the supply chain."

— Hackett Associates Founder Ben Hackett commenting on the current torrid pace of retail imports. For more on this trend, click on "Retailers Importing Faster Than Ever" above.

Innovator in Action

Why the Frontline Needs Accomplished Leaders, and How AEU Lead Helps

Leadership training programs tend to be geared to company executives and higher-level managers and not middle managers. But front-line supervisors often interact with people and need to be prepared for challenges.

Viewpoint

How a Sustainable Supply Chain Becomes Reality

In the rush to keep products moving quickly and accurately, sustainability might be getting lost in the hurried conversations about revisiting best practices to increase efficiency.
Watch This

Envisioning the Future of Global Supply Chains

University of California San Diego Rady School of Management students share their research findings.
