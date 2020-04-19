By the Numbers

Today's Quote/Unquote: "2020 was a difficult year for all those affected by COVID-19, including our company. We feel confident we have turned the corner, and we expect growth in earnings and cash flow in 2021. … I want to thank my Simon colleagues for their continued resolve in running our business under these trying circumstances in a very tough environment. We dealt with just basically about everything." — David Simon, chairman, CEO and president of Simon Property Group, the country’s largest shopping mall operator, commenting on the company’s fourth quarter and 2020 earnings. Because of the pandemic, revenue declined about 24% year over year to $1.13 billion.