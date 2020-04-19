Retail-Wednesday-Feb. 10 Here’s how Kohl’s plans to grow its active and outdoor business ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ 

View email in your browser

UNSUBSCRIBE
Retail Best Practices logo

Your Daily Inspiration For February 10
GroceryShop Spring Meetup

The Video Gaming Industry Has Not Hit the Pause Button

According to a study from The NPD Group, consumer spending on video gaming continued to break records in the 2020 fourth quarter.
Read Article

Here’s How Kohl’s Plans to Grow Its Active and Outdoor Business

In partnering with Eddie Bauer, Kohl’s will offer a wide array of apparel from the outdoor brand across women’s, men’s and kids' segments— from a core assortment of year-round products to seasonal selections.
Read Article

By the Numbers

55%

That's the percentage of U.S. consumers who said they "feel safe" going to the store, according to market researcher Deloitte's latest "Consumer Tracker Report," which was released Feb. 3. That percentage is up from 34% on April 19, 2020, when Deloitte conducted the same survey. Deloitte has been conducting ongoing surveys of consumers throughout the pandemic.
AHS

Today's Quote/Unquote:

"2020 was a difficult year for all those affected by COVID-19, including our company. We feel confident we have turned the corner, and we expect growth in earnings and cash flow in 2021. … I want to thank my Simon colleagues for their continued resolve in running our business under these trying circumstances in a very tough environment. We dealt with just basically about everything."

— David Simon, chairman, CEO and president of Simon Property Group, the country’s largest shopping mall operator, commenting on the company’s fourth quarter and 2020 earnings. Because of the pandemic, revenue declined about 24% year over year to $1.13 billion.

Product Spotlight

Company Aims to Shake Up Breakfast Category with New Line

Over Easy is launching what it calls a line of simple, nutritious and better-for-you breakfast bars in four morning-inspired flavors.
Read Article and See More New Products

ECRM

Latest eBook
latest eBook
Newsletter Sign Up

This email was sent to [email].
You received this email from Retail Best Practices because we thought you would benefit from the information.
Retail & Hospitality Hub logo

830 W. Route 22, #104, Lake Zurich, IL 60047

We'll be here if you change your mind. UNSUBSCRIBE
Manage My Preferences