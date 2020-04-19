By the Numbers

|
|
|
|
|
Your Daily Inspiration For February 10
|
|
|
|
The Video Gaming Industry Has Not Hit the Pause Button
|
|
According to a study from The NPD Group, consumer spending on video gaming continued to break records in the 2020 fourth quarter.
|
|
|
Here’s How Kohl’s Plans to Grow Its Active and Outdoor Business
|
|
In partnering with Eddie Bauer, Kohl’s will offer a wide array of apparel from the outdoor brand across women’s, men’s and kids' segments— from a core assortment of year-round products to seasonal selections.