Your Inspiration For February 11

Carillon Miami Aims for Cleanliness Standard With SilvaClean Technology

Throughout the coronavirus pandemic, hotels and resorts have sought to achieve new levels of cleanliness. One currently taking that step is Carillon Miami Wellness Resort. 
Shore Hotel Meets Local Needs With Drive-Thru and Walk-up COVID-19 Testing 

The hotel has earned a favorable community response for the initiative. 
Marriott Bonvoy Unveils Slate of Destinations for ‘Uptick in Leisure Travel’

The new destinations "will offer a chance to escape with flexible, open spaces."
By the Numbers

73

That is the number of hotel associates Aimbridge Hospitality has selected for the American Hotel & Lodging Association Foundation's Lodging Manager Apprenticeship program. This is the largest class of apprentices to date for Aimbridge, which prioritizes the education of its future leaders.
Innovator in Action

How Hilton Stabilized a Disrupted Supply Chain

Hilton Supply Management takes pride in being on top of its game — as well it should. 

Watch This

Langham Hospitality CEO Says 2020 'Permanently’ Changed Its Business

Stefan Leser says the company needs to focus on its domestic business. 
