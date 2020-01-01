By the Numbers

|
Your Inspiration For February 11
Carillon Miami Aims for Cleanliness Standard With SilvaClean Technology
Throughout the coronavirus pandemic, hotels and resorts have sought to achieve new levels of cleanliness. One currently taking that step is Carillon Miami Wellness Resort.
Shore Hotel Meets Local Needs With Drive-Thru and Walk-up COVID-19 Testing
The hotel has earned a favorable community response for the initiative.
Marriott Bonvoy Unveils Slate of Destinations for ‘Uptick in Leisure Travel’
The new destinations "will offer a chance to escape with flexible, open spaces."
That is the number of hotel associates Aimbridge Hospitality has selected for the American Hotel & Lodging Association Foundation's Lodging Manager Apprenticeship program. This is the largest class of apprentices to date for Aimbridge, which prioritizes the education of its future leaders.
Langham Hospitality CEO Says 2020 'Permanently’ Changed Its Business
Stefan Leser says the company needs to focus on its domestic business.
