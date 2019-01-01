By the Numbers

|
Many Consumers Want to Get Texts From You
According to study, nearly 60% of consumers said that between texts, phone calls or e-mails, texts are the best way for businesses to reach them quickly.
What Coca-Cola Is Doing to Avoid Repeating a Dubious Honor
Last year — and the year before that and the year before that — Coca-Cola was cited as the “Top Global Polluter” of plastic. Here's how the company is trying to change that.
Aunt Jemima Brand to Become Pearl Milling Company
Quaker Oats announced its plans for the name change last June, acknowledging that the Aunt Jemima name and character image were racial stereotypes.
That’s how many new stores Batavia, Ill.-based ALDI plans to open in 2021, with a focus on Arizona, California, Florida and the Northeast. With more than 2,000 stores across 37 states, ALDI is on track to become the third-largest grocery retailer by store count by the end of 2022. The chain offers predominantly private-branded products.
"This was a banner quarter for the company with our best performance in years. In the midst of a pandemic and very challenging market conditions, our results exceeded expectations, with another major upswing in topline and a significant increase in profitability, as we gained global market share and continued to transform Mattel into an intellectual property-driven, high-performing toy company. The fourth quarter and full year demonstrated the resilience of the toy industry and the priority that parents place on quality toys, trusted brands and purposeful play."
— Ynon Kreiz, chairman and CEO of Mattel, on the El Segundo, Calif.-based company’s 2020 fourth quarter and full year earnings. Mattel reported net sales of $1,626 million, up 10% versus 2019’s fourth quarter. Net sales for the year were $4,584 million, up 2% from 2019.
