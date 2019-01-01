By the Numbers

Your Daily Inspiration For February 11 Many Consumers Want to Get Texts From You According to study, nearly 60% of consumers said that between texts, phone calls or e-mails, texts are the best way for businesses to reach them quickly. Read Article

What Coca-Cola Is Doing to Avoid Repeating a Dubious Honor Last year — and the year before that and the year before that — Coca-Cola was cited as the "Top Global Polluter" of plastic. Here's how the company is trying to change that.

Aunt Jemima Brand to Become Pearl Milling Company Quaker Oats announced its plans for the name change last June, acknowledging that the Aunt Jemima name and character image were racial stereotypes.


