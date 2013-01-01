View email in your browser UNSUBSCRIBE Your Daily Inspiration For February 12 The Message Here Is That Curbside Pickup Is a Good Way to Go Retailers offering BOPIS options increased their digital revenue by 49% year over year on average. Read Article

Hormel Foods Welcomes Mr. Peanut in Blockbuster Deal with Kraft Heinz The maker of Spam and many other well-known brands has agreed to acquire the Planters portfolio for $3.35 billion in cash. (That's not peanuts.) Read Article

How a New Hotel Store in Japan Eliminates the Pesky Checkout Process This week saw the launch of the world’s first checkout-free store within a hotel at the Yokohama Techno Tower Hotel in Japan. Read Article

By the Numbers 3 That’s how many times in the last three years that Amazon has been ordered to stop selling illegal pesticides on its online marketplace. Some of the products even claim to kill viruses. The Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) issued a "stop-sale" order on Jan. 7 for Amazon to remove listings for about a dozen products that posed a health risk to people and pets. The EPA also said Amazon had committed about 4,000 violations of the Federal Insecticide, Fungicide and Rodenticide Act between 2013 and 2018 because it allowed third-party vendors to sell and distribute products that the agency hadn't evaluated. (Associated Press) Today's Quote/Unquote: "Taking care of our team has been at the heart of every decision we’ve made since the coronavirus started, and this point in the pandemic is no different. As more vaccines become available, especially for frontline and essential workers, we’ll help our team members across the country get the information and access they need. As we have for the past year, we’ll continue to invest in our team’s pay and benefits so they can take care of themselves, each other and our guests." — Melissa Kremer, chief human resources officer for Target, on the Minneapolis-based retailer's decision to provide up to four hours of pay to its hourly employees to get their vaccines and also supply them with free Lyft rides (up to $15 each way) to get to and from their appointments if they need transportation. Target is not requiring employees to get vaccinated. Product Spotlight It’s a Bird, It’s a Plane … It’s Super Bars Your Super, a health and wellness brand that creates plant-based superfood and protein mixes, has introduced a product that contains only dates, nuts and one full 5-gram serving of a superfood mix. Read Article and See More New Products

