By the Numbers

Your Daily Inspiration For February 15 Ahold Delhaize USA Has a Laundry List of Things It's Doing Just to Get Better Grocery group that operates several U.S. banners recently unveiled new health and sustainability goals as part of a "detailed, purpose-driven strategy" to improve customer relationships, among other things.

The Apparel Category Will Continue to be All About Comfort Regardless of whether consumers adopt more permanent work-from-home routines or go back to the workplace, demand for fashion with elements of comfort will stick around for the long term, according to The NPD Group.


