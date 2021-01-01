Retail-Monday-Feb. 15 Could retail sales set a record in 2021? ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌

Your Daily Inspiration For February 15

Ahold Delhaize USA Has a Laundry List of Things It’s Doing Just to Get Better

Grocery group that operates several U.S. banners recently unveiled new health and sustainability goals as part of a “detailed, purpose-driven strategy" to improve customer relationships, among other things.
The Apparel Category Will Continue to be All About Comfort

Regardless of whether consumers adopt more permanent work-from-home routines or go back to the workplace, demand for fashion with elements of comfort will stick around for the long term, according to The NPD Group.
By the Numbers

8.1%

That’s how much retail sales are expected to increase in 2021 when compared to 2020, which would amount to a record $4.26 trillion, according to market researcher Customer Growth Partners. The 8.1% annual increase would also be the highest this century and comes on top of surprising growth of 7.1% in 2020.
ECRM

Today's Quote/Unquote:

"Our rent collections continued to trend positive during the quarter, resulting in collections of 95.7% of fourth quarter rents. For the year 2020, we collected just under 90% of rents due for the year. And for the month of January 2021, we have collected approximately 95% of the rents due for the month."

— Jay Whitehurst, CEO of National Retail Properties, commenting on the company’s improvement in rent collections. Orlando-based National Retail Properties invests primarily in high-quality retail properties subject generally to long-term net leases. As of Dec. 31, 2020, the company owned 3,143 properties in 48 states.

Innovator in Action

CEO Thinks Original Tick Key™ Belongs in Stores Everywhere

"We need to educate people about ticks and the diseases ticks can carry, and why proper removal is key,” says Donna Lucente, whose company offers an innovative take-anywhere tick-removal device.
              SPONSORED CONTENT
Product Spotlight

Big Drop Brewing Makes U.S. Debut with Craft 
Non-Alcoholic Beers

In Chicago, London-based company is offering Pine Trail Pale and Galactic Extra Dark, two award-winning beverages.
Watch This

One Hot Item

While cooler sales have been strengthened by the pandemic with more consumers taking to the outdoors, Yeti CEO Matthew Reintjes (right) tells CNBC that the company has been growing otherwise. One of the keys? “Never stop innovating,” Reintjes says.
