By the Numbers

Southeastern Grocers Celebrating Community Heroes, Love and Kindness
Over the course of 10 days, retailer will take part in and host several community events to show its appreciation for fellow frontline workers and customers.
Basketball Star Believes in Plant-based Diet So Much That …
He is partnering with the company goPuff to tout its better-for-you product category.
That's how much retail sales in January are expected to have risen from December, according to economists. We'll know the actual figure on Feb. 17 when it's announced by the U.S. Census Bureau.
"Foot flat on the accelerator, please. Policymaking 101 says err on the side of doing too much, rather than too little."
— Mark Zandi, chief economist at Moody's Analytics, urging lawmakers to move ahead with aggressive fiscal stimulus for the economy. (CNN)
