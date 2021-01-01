Manufacturers Grapple With Labor 'Paradox' Plus: How to navigate the "never-normal future." ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌

Your Inspiration For February 16

Survey Provides Snapshot of Manufacturers’ Current Labor Challenges

Small- and medium-size manufacturers are struggling with a workforce “paradox” as they adjust to operating in 2021.
‘Normal’ was Furloughed. Here’s How to Navigate a ‘Never-Normal Future’

“Be careful or you may turn out normal!” was the message printed on a co-worker’s coffee mug. There is little chance of manufacturers confronting the same fate, at least not in 2021.
What Coca-Cola Is Doing to Avoid Repeating a Dubious Honor

Last year — and the year before that and the year before that — Coca-Cola was cited as the “Top Global Polluter” of plastic. But it looks like Coke doesn’t want to make it four years running. 
By the Numbers

50%+

More than half of factory work will be performed remotely by 2024, according to Gartner. 
ECRM

Quote/Unquote:

"We need to close the racial inequities and the gaps that we have in our society because it is the right thing to do, but it is also the economic imperative for our sector. We need more people — and the workforce of the future is going to look different than the workforce of today."

—  Manufacturing Institute (MI) Executive Director Carolyn Lee, speaking at a recent a virtual summit on diversity and inclusion development. MI is a partner organization of the National Association of Manufacturers.

Innovator in Action

Oliver Wight Helps Lancaster Colony Adapt 

Marzetti has weathered the ups and downs of the food industry for more than 120 years by making well-thought-out changes when needed. It was time for another change when Dave Ciesinski took the helm as CEO of Marzetti’s parent company, Lancaster Colony Corp.

Product Spotlight

Whoopee Ti Yi Yo, Get Along Little 3-D Bioprinters

Conscientious carnivores might be celebrating the news out of Israel this week that a research team successfully “cultivated” a slaughter-free ribeye steak using 3-D bioprinting technology and non-genetically engineered cow cells.
Watch This

Sounds Good

How smart speaker manufacturer Sonos worked around supply chain challenges.
