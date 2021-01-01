By the Numbers

|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Your Inspiration For February 16
|
|
|
Survey Provides Snapshot of Manufacturers’ Current Labor Challenges
|
|
Small- and medium-size manufacturers are struggling with a workforce “paradox” as they adjust to operating in 2021.
|
|
|
‘Normal’ was Furloughed. Here’s How to Navigate a ‘Never-Normal Future’
|
|
“Be careful or you may turn out normal!” was the message printed on a co-worker’s coffee mug. There is little chance of manufacturers confronting the same fate, at least not in 2021.
|
|
|
What Coca-Cola Is Doing to Avoid Repeating a Dubious Honor
|
|
Last year — and the year before that and the year before that — Coca-Cola was cited as the “Top Global Polluter” of plastic. But it looks like Coke doesn’t want to make it four years running.
|
|
|
|
|
More than half of factory work will be performed remotely by 2024, according to Gartner.
|
|
|
|
Quote/Unquote:
|
"We need to close the racial inequities and the gaps that we have in our society because it is the right thing to do, but it is also the economic imperative for our sector. We need more people — and the workforce of the future is going to look different than the workforce of today."
|
— Manufacturing Institute (MI) Executive Director Carolyn Lee, speaking at a recent a virtual summit on diversity and inclusion development. MI is a partner organization of the National Association of Manufacturers.
|
|
|
|
|
|
How smart speaker manufacturer Sonos worked around supply chain challenges.
|
|
|
|
Latest eBook
|
|
|
|
|
This email was sent to [email].
You received this email from Manufacturing Best Practices because we thought you would benefit from the information.
|
|
830 W. Route 22, #104, Lake Zurich, IL 60047
We'll be here if you change your mind. UNSUBSCRIBE
Manage My Preferences