By the Numbers

Your Inspiration For February 17 Keep an Open Mind About Closed-Loop Systems If your car won't start during during the blast of cold weather currently pounding much of the country, it might be time for a new battery. Your old one will be recycled in a closed-loop supply chain that keeps old batteries out of landfills. Manufacturers of other products are taking notice.

'Normal' was Furloughed. Here's How to Navigate a 'Never-Normal Future' "Be careful or you may turn out normal!" was the message printed on a coworker's coffee mug. There is little chance of companies experiencing the same fate, at least not in 2021.

You Want to Be More 'Agile.' Great, But How

Will You Do It? Supply chain professionals are overwhelmingly interested in making their supply chains more "agile" (we know because 89% said so in a recent survey) and "resilient" (87%).


