Your Inspiration For February 17
AHS

Keep an Open Mind About Closed-Loop Systems

If your car won’t start during during the blast of cold weather currently pounding much of the country, it might be time for a new battery. Your old one will be recycled in a closed-loop supply chain that keeps old batteries out of landfills. Manufacturers of other products are taking notice.
‘Normal’ was Furloughed. Here’s How to Navigate a ‘Never-Normal Future’

“Be careful or you may turn out normal!” was the message printed on a coworker’s coffee mug. There is little chance of companies experiencing the same fate, at least not in 2021.
You Want to Be More ‘Agile.’ Great, But How
Will You Do It?

Supply chain professionals are overwhelmingly interested in making their supply chains more “agile” (we know because 89% said so in a recent survey) and “resilient” (87%).
By the Numbers

47%

Nearly half of small to medium-sized manufacturers are reevaluating their supply chains, according to a new survey by the Manufacturing Institute’s Center for Manufacturing Research and CPA firm BKD. One in five wants to accelerate automation in its operations.

Quote/Unquote:

"Shareholders and leadership understand the utmost importance of supply chain excellence. In today’s world, the supply chain is central to business models and represents the ultimate source of competitive advantage."

Wolfgang Lehmacher, logistics operting partner for Anchor Group, blogging for the World Economic Forum. The headline of his blog: "Why Supply Chain Professionals Make Great CEOs"

Innovator in Action

How the Original Tick Key™ Disrupts Ticks' Supply Chain (aka Fido)

It’s what you don’t know that can hurt you. Take ticks, for instance. Most people probably don’t think about ticks unless they or their pets are unlucky enough to provide a meal for one. Then, panic likely ensues.

Watch This

Sounds Good

How smart speaker manufacturer Sonos worked around supply chain challenges.
