Your Daily Inspiration For February 17
CPGs Dominate List of Jingles That We Can't Get Out of Our Heads

But the first product, which ranks third on the list of the “Stickiest Ditties: The Jingles Americans Remember Best," may be a bit of surprise. 
Kroger Will Offer a First in COVID-19 Testing

Grocer's health care division, Kroger Health, said it will offer the first smartphone-enabled, at-home Gauss COVID-19 Rapid Antigen Test Kit.
US Foods Takes ‘The Next Step’ With New CHEF’STORE Locations

Distributor recently announced that Smart Foodservice Warehouse Stores will be rebranded on March 1.
By the Numbers

$2.4 trillion

That’s how much savings Americans will be sitting on by the time the economy returns to normalcy around mid-year, according to financial services experts at Goldman Sachs in a report from CNN Business. The big question is: Will they spend it?
Innovator in Action

A Critical Process to Drive Long-term Goals

How Oliver Wight Americas helped Marzetti and Lancaster Colony Corp. adapt to change with Integrated Business Planning.

Product Spotlight

Ecuadora Brand Embraces Authenticity

Edward & Sons Trading Co., a vegetarian company and pioneer in the plant-based foods industry, debuts brand to enable American consumers to savor Ecuadorian cuisine in the comfort of their homes.
Read Article and See More New Products

