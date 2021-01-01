Four Seasons Sets Star-Studded Record With Ratings Also, travelers are placing a higher value on responsible hotel brands.  ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌

Your Inspiration For February 18

Four Seasons Hotels and Resorts Sets Record With 61 Five-Star Ratings

It is one thing for a hotel company to have a five-star rated property, but it is another thing entirely to have 61 five-star ratings in your portfolio. 
Travelers Place a Higher Value on Responsible Hotel Brands After COVID-19, IHG Says

When a catastrophic incident like the coronavirus pandemic happens, it changes the way people look at things, including the way they travel. 
TAFER Hotels & Resorts Keeps Guests Compliant With COVID-19 Tests and Complimentary Stays

During COVID-19, travelers have had to make changes in their habits to adjust to new health regulations and keep others safe. TAFER is taking an active role in helping them do that.
By the Numbers

18%

Foodservice and hospitality businesses  have received nearly one-fifth of Paycheck Protection Program loans so far in 2021, the U.S. Small Business Administration said. Recently, that amounted to $18 billion, the largest of any industry sector.
Today's Quote/Unquote:

"Over the past year, healthcare workers have been working tirelessly on the front lines, putting their lives on hold and sacrificing their time for the health and well-being of others. Many couples have had to postpone their wedding plans, so we want to honor them."

Amanda Arling, president of The Whaler's Inn, a historic boutique hotel in Mystic, Conn., which is thanking frontline healthcare workers by offering a couple the chance to win an elopement getaway in the coastal town.

Innovator in Action

Learn How Marcoat Sets New Standards

Marcoat Hotel Restoration provides grout and tile restoration services to hotels and restaurants, including its Ruff Trax product and installation services.

Product in the Spotlight

Bradley Corp.’s Partitions Help Add Beauty to Your Restrooms

The restroom is not the first place that people think of when they begin the process of “beautifying” their properties. But Bradley’s Euro-style partitions can help add that unexpected elegance.
See More New Products

