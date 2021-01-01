By the Numbers

Your Inspiration For February 18 Four Seasons Hotels and Resorts Sets Record With 61 Five-Star Ratings It is one thing for a hotel company to have a five-star rated property, but it is another thing entirely to have 61 five-star ratings in your portfolio. Read Article

Travelers Place a Higher Value on Responsible Hotel Brands After COVID-19, IHG Says When a catastrophic incident like the coronavirus pandemic happens, it changes the way people look at things, including the way they travel.

TAFER Hotels & Resorts Keeps Guests Compliant With COVID-19 Tests and Complimentary Stays During COVID-19, travelers have had to make changes in their habits to adjust to new health regulations and keep others safe. TAFER is taking an active role in helping them do that.


