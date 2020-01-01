By the Numbers

|
Your Daily Inspiration For February 18
Retail Sales Off to Strong Start for 2021
The government stimulus did what it was supposed to do in January — retail sales soared 5.3% from December and 7.4% when compared to January 2020, according to the U.S. Department of Commerce.
Some Shopping Habits Fueled by the Pandemic Aren’t Going Anywhere
Even though COVID-19 cases are declining and vaccinations are progressing by the day, many consumers plan to continue their new shopping and eating behaviors in the post-pandemic world.
That’s how many consumers own at least one smart home device, according to market researcher The NPD Group. That percentage is up from 35% in January 2020. While security cameras remain the most commonly owned smart home device, NPD’s Retail Tracking Service data reveals the largest sales gains in 2020 were seen in security systems (up 44%), smart garage door openers (up 21%) and smart lighting (up 19%)
"The COVID-19 pandemic presented unique challenges to our business and to the entire health care industry. We utilized the full depth and breadth of our capabilities and our presence in local communities across the country to play a leadership role in COVID-19 testing and vaccine administration. Our ability to deliver 2020 full-year results above expectations is a testament to the strength of our strategy and the flexibility of our diversified health services model."
— Karen S. Lynch, president and CEO of CVS Health, on the Woonsocket, R.I.-based drug store retailer’s 2020 performance, which saw revenues increase to $268.7 billion, up 4.6% compared to 2019.
‘I Do Think It’s Going to be an Exciting Year in Retail’
Bill Simon (right), former Walmart CEO, tells CNBC he expects the “unleashing” of a tremendous amount of consumer pent-up demand in the next several months.
