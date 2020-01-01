By the Numbers

Your Daily Inspiration For February 18 Retail Sales Off to Strong Start for 2021 The government stimulus did what it was supposed to do in January — retail sales soared 5.3% from December and 7.4% when compared to January 2020, according to the U.S. Department of Commerce. Read Article

Some Shopping Habits Fueled by the Pandemic Aren't Going Anywhere Even though COVID-19 cases are declining and vaccinations are progressing by the day, many consumers plan to continue their new shopping and eating behaviors in the post-pandemic world.


