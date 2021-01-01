By the Numbers

Today's Quote/Unquote: "The remainder of 2021 promises to bring more strategic moves by Amazon Air and likely a gradual 'densification' of its network as well. Such initiatives will advance its push to expand overnight package delivery options. We anticipate several general moves by late May: Amazon will push daily flight operations upward another 15% over the next five months so that it regularly tops 160 daily flights by late June. Such growth will be critical to Amazon’s expansion of next-day delivery options. This growth will likely take the form of perhaps 7–8 more planes added to its fleet. Amazon Air’s expanding operations will allow for significant expansion in next-day delivery of packages throughout the United States." — DePaul University’s Chaddick Institute for Metropolitan Development, in a report on how Seattle-based Amazon is “primed and positioned” to take Amazon Air to another level (pun intended) in an effort to better serve its retail customers.