By the Numbers

Your Daily Inspiration For February 19
Walmart Has Good News for 425,000 of Its Workers
On the same day the retailer announced record fourth-quarter earnings, it also announced that a good chunk of its workforce would be getting a pay raise.
As Travel Increases,
So Will Revenue at Convenience Stores, Report Says
With more consumers staying at home in 2020, convenience stores took a hit. But the road looks brighter for business in 2021.
How the Franchising Industry Will See an Upswing if COVID-19 is Under Control
Report estimates that more than 26,000 franchised locations will be added to over 780,000 establishments, while franchise employment will rise more than 10%.