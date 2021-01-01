Retail-Friday-Feb. 19 2021 outlook for convenience stores ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ 

Your Daily Inspiration For February 19

Walmart Has Good News for 425,000 of Its Workers

On the same day the retailer announced record fourth-quarter earnings, it also announced that a good chunk of its workforce would be getting a pay raise.
Read Article

As Travel Increases,
So Will Revenue at Convenience Stores, Report Says

With more consumers staying at home in 2020, convenience stores took a hit. But the road looks brighter for business in 2021.
Read Article

How the Franchising Industry Will See an Upswing if COVID-19 is Under Control

Report estimates that more than 26,000 franchised locations will be added to over 780,000 establishments, while franchise employment will rise more than 10%.
Read Article

By the Numbers

3 out of 4 

That’s how many Americans, including nearly identical numbers of Democrats and Republicans, say that the weak economy, including job loss, has become their most urgent concern in recent months, according to a new poll by Carnegie Corp. of New York and Gallup.
ECRM

Today's Quote/Unquote:

"The remainder of 2021 promises to bring more strategic moves by Amazon Air and likely a gradual 'densification' of its network as well. Such initiatives will advance its push to expand overnight package delivery options. We anticipate several general moves by late May: Amazon will push daily flight operations upward another 15% over the next five months so that it regularly tops 160 daily flights by late June. Such growth will be critical to Amazon’s expansion of next-day delivery options. This growth will likely take the form of perhaps 7–8 more planes added to its fleet. Amazon Air’s expanding operations will allow for significant expansion in next-day delivery of packages throughout the United States."

— DePaul University’s Chaddick Institute for Metropolitan Development, in a report on how Seattle-based Amazon is “primed and positioned” to take Amazon Air to another level (pun intended) in an effort to better serve its retail customers.

Product Spotlight

Reese’s Has Officially Satisfied the Organic Crowd

Popular brand, which aims to have "a Reese’s Cup for nearly everyone," is introducing Organic Reese’s Peanut Butter Cups in dark and milk chocolate.
Read Article and See More New Products

