By the Numbers

Taco Bell Reveals ‘Interruption’ to the Chicken Sandwich War
Taco Bell Chief Global Food Innovation Officer Liz Matthews said in January that the nation’s largest Mexican chain would soon “interrupt” the Chicken Sandwich War among fast-food chains, and now it has.
Does Hub Tap Have the Answer for Event Business During the Pandemic?
Many events have been canceled due to the pandemic, hurting restaurants and event services companies. But one franchising company says it has continued to thrive during this tough time.
Consumers More Interested Than Ever in Food Sustainability
Since the start of the pandemic, consumers have changed their priorities, and some of their old concerns have become unimportant. But others — such as a sustainable food system — are more important than ever, a study says.