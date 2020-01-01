View email in your browser UNSUBSCRIBE Your Inspiration For February 23 Make Way, Chevrolet: Food, Other Sectors Now Dominate Robot Orders Ever since the first industrial robot was installed at a General Motors plant in 1959, carmakers have dominated the use of these automated tools. That began to change in 2020. Read Article

How Digital Transformation and Automation Will Help Against New Disruptions Global e-commerce sales are expected to reach nearly $5 trillion this year. Needless to say, that growth is having a major impact on supply chains, making efficient operation more important. Read Article

Survey Says Consumers Less Satisfied with Nondurable Manufacturers Whether they make corn flakes, IPAs or hand soap, manufacturers of most nondurable goods saw consumers become less pleased with their products during the pandemic, according to the American Customer Satisfaction Index. Read Article

By the Numbers 56% Orders of robotic systems by food and consumer goods manufacturers grew by 56% in 2020. For the first time, orders of robotics in this sector grew faster than those in the automotive sector, according to the Robotic Industries Association and Association for Advancing Automation. Quote/Unquote: "We’re still very much in the midst of this pandemic, and people are still concerned about their health. As a result, the number of consumers buying immunity products in 2020 skyrocketed and continues to present a real opportunity for manufacturers." — Raj Chopra, CEO of vitamin and health products manufacturer Tishcon. (Nutritional Outlook) Innovator in Action Why the Frontline Needs Accomplished Leaders Joe White’s business provides leadership training for front-line supervisors at companies in labor-intensive industries, including manufacturing. A few years ago, while conducting a workshop for a U.S client, he noticed something odd. SPONSORED CONTENT Read Article

Viewpoint Breaking Down the Benefits of Preventive and Predictive Maintenance Manufacturers once frequently adopted reactive maintenance plans. They got equipment serviced only once breakdowns happened or other issues disrupted the workflow. Fortunately, that is no longer the case. Read Article

Watch This Pulp Nonfiction Ever wonder why parchment paper doesn't go up in flames when you're baking? A look at how it is manufactured, courtesy of Science Channel. View Video

