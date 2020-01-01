By the Numbers

|
|
|
|
|
Your Inspiration For February 23
|
|
|
Make Way, Chevrolet: Food, Other Sectors Now Dominate Robot Orders
|
|
Ever since the first industrial robot was installed at a General Motors plant in 1959, carmakers have dominated the use of these automated tools. That began to change in 2020.
|
|
|
How Digital Transformation and Automation Will Help Against New Disruptions
|
|
Global e-commerce sales are expected to reach nearly $5 trillion this year. Needless to say, that growth is having a major impact on supply chains, making efficient operation more important.
|
|
|
Survey Says Consumers Less Satisfied with Nondurable Manufacturers
|
|
Whether they make corn flakes, IPAs or hand soap, manufacturers of most nondurable goods saw consumers become less pleased with their products during the pandemic, according to the American Customer Satisfaction Index.