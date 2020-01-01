By the Numbers

|
Your Inspiration For February 24
Supply Chain Visibility is Far from 20/20
for Most Organizations
If you find yourself squinting to read labels or street signs, then it’s probably time for a new pair of glasses or contact lenses. Likewise, it sounds like it is time for a visit to the optometrist for most supply chain organizations.
Make Way, Chevrolet: Food, Other Sectors Now Dominate Robot Orders
Since the first industrial robot was installed at a General Motors plant in 1959, carmakers have dominated the use of these automated tools. That all changed in 2020.
How to Turn Supply Chain Sustainability into a ‘Habit’
Pandemic-related disruption put the supply chain on the radar of both business executives and consumers in 2020. Environmental concerns are likely to keep it on the radar long after COVID-19 has been controlled.
Google Helps J.B. Hunt Improve Logistics
Similarly to how you might find new information in your daily life, you apparently can beef up your logistics operation the same way: You can Google it. (Photo: J.B. Hunt)