Your Inspiration For February 25

Bally’s Proposes $650 Million Casino and Resort That Will Give a Boost to Virginia’s Economy

The gaming and interactive entertainment company also formed strategic partnerships to ensure opportunities for local organizations and minority-owned businesses.
Hotel Vie’s ‘Gold Standard’ HVAC System Knocks Out COVID-19, Guarantees Guest Safety

In these days of the coronavirus pandemic, people have new expectations when they stay in a hotel. At the top of that list is not contracting COVID-19 during their stay.

By the Numbers

Nearly 50

That is how many hotels Clarion Pointe — a midscale select-service brand extension franchised by Choice Hotels International Inc. — currently has open and in the pipeline. The brand recently started the year with the opening of its 25th hotel in Statesville, N.C.
Today's Quote/Unquote:

"It's not every day you see a hotel staff member walking around with a stack of books on a silver tray and in formal uniform. Guests love the creativity behind the program and have been ordering a copy to their rooms throughout the day."

Bernardo Neto, general manager of The Ben West Palm, an Autograph Collection Hotel in West Palm Beach, Fla. The hotel offers a "Book Butler" service in which books are delivered to clients' rooms. (Fox News)

Innovator in Action

The Company Behind the Mask: Why Tricol Clean is Ready to Serve Customers’ Needs

Most people were introduced to wearing face masks last year when they needed to protect themselves and others from the spread of COVID-19. For Tricol Clean, however, masks and the protection they afford are not a novelty, but a core competency.

SPONSORED CONTENT
Watch This

Inn Cahoots Helps Community Members With Water Issues in Texas

The East Austin hotel provided locals with free showers and fresh, clean water. 
