By the Numbers

Your Daily Inspiration For February 26
Is It Any Surprise That Sales of Liquid Hand Soaps Soared 246% in the Past Year?
Sales have also climbed dramatically for home health testing kits, disinfectant cleaners, personal moist towelettes and household cleaner pre-moist wipes.
Target to Offer ‘Enhanced’ Experience for Apple’s Products
Big-box retailer will offer a shopping destination featuring Apple products and accessories together in one place where shoppers can experience them through demonstrations.
National Pasta Association Aims to Grow Membership in Foodservice and Retail
Group aims to create a larger, more engaged membership that is comprised of a diverse range of pasta industry representatives.
That’s how much Costco Wholesale is raising its minimum wage for hourly workers beginning next week. The Issaquah, Wash.-based retailer employs about 180,000 people in the U.S., with 90% of them working hourly. The raise represents $1 a bump in hourly wages.
"The demand for technology remains at elevated levels as we start the year. However, there is a high level of uncertainty related to the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic that makes it difficult to predict how sustainable these trends will be, including, but not limited to, the timing of administration of the vaccine and the subsequent impact to customer demand and shopping patterns, as well as potential government stimulus actions. We will update our expectations during the year if needed, but our initial fiscal year outlook for comparable sales growth in the range of minus 2% to up 1% assumes that customers resume or accelerate spend in areas that were slowed during the pandemic, such as travel and dining out, in the back half of the year."
— Matt Bilunas, Best Buy’s chief financial officer, on what 2021 holds for the electronics and appliances retailer after a successful 2020. Best Buy reported fourth quarter sales of $16.94 billion compared to $15.2 billion in the previous fourth quarter. Its fourth quarter income rose to $816 million from $745 million the previous year. But, to Bilunas’ point, more consumers will probably return to spending on travel and dining out once the pandemic is under control.
