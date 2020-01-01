By the Numbers

Today's Quote/Unquote: "The demand for technology remains at elevated levels as we start the year. However, there is a high level of uncertainty related to the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic that makes it difficult to predict how sustainable these trends will be, including, but not limited to, the timing of administration of the vaccine and the subsequent impact to customer demand and shopping patterns, as well as potential government stimulus actions. We will update our expectations during the year if needed, but our initial fiscal year outlook for comparable sales growth in the range of minus 2% to up 1% assumes that customers resume or accelerate spend in areas that were slowed during the pandemic, such as travel and dining out, in the back half of the year." — Matt Bilunas, Best Buy’s chief financial officer, on what 2021 holds for the electronics and appliances retailer after a successful 2020. Best Buy reported fourth quarter sales of $16.94 billion compared to $15.2 billion in the previous fourth quarter. Its fourth quarter income rose to $816 million from $745 million the previous year. But, to Bilunas’ point, more consumers will probably return to spending on travel and dining out once the pandemic is under control.

