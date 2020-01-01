Retail-Friday-Feb. 26 The "Apple" cart grows larger at Target ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ 

View email in your browser

UNSUBSCRIBE
Retail Best Practices logo

Your Daily Inspiration For February 26

Is It Any Surprise That Sales of Liquid Hand Soaps Soared 246% in the Past Year?

Sales have also climbed dramatically for home health testing kits, disinfectant cleaners, personal moist towelettes and household cleaner pre-moist wipes.
Read Article

Target to Offer ‘Enhanced’ Experience for Apple’s Products

Big-box retailer will offer a shopping destination featuring Apple products and accessories together in one place where shoppers can experience them through demonstrations.
Read Article

National Pasta Association Aims to Grow Membership in Foodservice and Retail

Group aims to create a larger, more engaged membership that is comprised of a diverse range of pasta industry representatives.
Read Article

By the Numbers

$16

That’s how much Costco Wholesale is raising its minimum wage for hourly workers beginning next week. The Issaquah, Wash.-based retailer employs about 180,000 people in the U.S., with 90% of them working hourly. The raise represents $1 a bump in hourly wages.
ECRM

Today's Quote/Unquote:

"The demand for technology remains at elevated levels as we start the year. However, there is a high level of uncertainty related to the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic that makes it difficult to predict how sustainable these trends will be, including, but not limited to, the timing of administration of the vaccine and the subsequent impact to customer demand and shopping patterns, as well as potential government stimulus actions. We will update our expectations during the year if needed, but our initial fiscal year outlook for comparable sales growth in the range of minus 2% to up 1% assumes that customers resume or accelerate spend in areas that were slowed during the pandemic, such as travel and dining out, in the back half of the year."

— Matt Bilunas, Best Buy’s chief financial officer, on what 2021 holds for the electronics and appliances retailer after a successful 2020. Best Buy reported fourth quarter sales of $16.94 billion compared to $15.2 billion in the previous fourth quarter. Its fourth quarter income rose to $816 million from $745 million the previous year. But, to Bilunas’ point, more consumers will probably return to spending on travel and dining out once the pandemic is under control.

Innovator in Action

What’s Your Plan for
the Frontline? Consider WorkJam

Study quantifies that WorkJam's digital workplace platform is beneficial for retailers and restaurants.

SPONSORED CONTENT
Read Article

Product Spotlight

Meatless Farm’s New Plant-Based Hot Dog Tastes Like the Real Thing

This summer, company will introduce its dog, which it says is made with pea-based protein that is low in sodium and saturated fat while still tasting like a regular frank.
Read Article and See More New Products

Latest eBook
latest eBook
Newsletter Sign Up

This email was sent to [email].
You received this email from Retail Best Practices because we thought you would benefit from the information.
Retail & Hospitality Hub logo

830 W. Route 22, #104, Lake Zurich, IL 60047

We'll be here if you change your mind. UNSUBSCRIBE
Manage My Preferences