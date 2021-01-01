Retail-Tuesday-March 2 Check out what Phil Lempert has to say in debut video of a new series ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ 

Your Daily Inspiration For March 2

Why Online Grocery Will Continue to Soar

In 2021, market researcher eMarketer expects online grocery sales to exceed $100 billion for the first time. With the coronavirus slowly getting under control and more people returning to brick-and-mortar stores to shop, online grocery will still have plenty of customers.
Walmart Just Made It Easier for Customers
in a Pinch

In a move made to up its game in the
In a move made to up its game in the e-commerce world and to provide more convenience for its customers, Walmart said it's removing the $35 minimum order requirement for its Express delivery.
Watch 'The Lempert Report'

Did You Know That 70% of Global Emissions Emanate Directly From Personal Decisions?

In this new video series, national food trends analyst Phil Lempert provides commentary on issues affecting food and food retailing. In this debut video, Lempert, also known as the "Supermarket Guru," talks about the goal of achieving a low-carbon lifestyle.
By the Numbers

8.6%

That's how much retail sales of beer grew in 2020 from the previous year, totaling $40 billion, according to market researcher Nielsen.

 
ECRM

Today's Quote/Unquote:

"We know customers are looking for inspired workouts that elevate their wellness ambitions, and we're excited to offer them a dynamic new digital fitness experience through our partnership with Tonal. Our goal is to help customers discover the latest active gear for style, performance and everything in-between. And we look forward to making it easier than ever to discover everything in one place so they can look and feel their best."

Lori Marten, Nordstrom's vice president and divisional merchandise manager, on the Seattle-based department store chain’s decision to partner with home gym provider Tonal. Beginning this month, 40 Nordstrom locations in 20 states will feature Tonal’s home gyms and personal trainers in 50-square-foot areas where visitors can experience a full Tonal demo and try a workout firsthand.

Innovator in Action

How LQC Raises the Bar

Some food companies make product quality their only priority, but Luong Quoi Coconut (LQC) Inc. refuses
to stop there.

Product Spotlight

Turkey Hill Adds 3 New Lines to Frozen Novelty Portfolio

Brand now offering Ice Cream Cookie Sandwiches, Fruit & Cream Bars and Layered Sundae Cups. The new lines from the Conestoga, Pa.-based company include a total of 16 frozen treats.
Latest eBook
