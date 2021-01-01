Watch 'The Lempert Report'

Today's Quote/Unquote: "We know customers are looking for inspired workouts that elevate their wellness ambitions, and we're excited to offer them a dynamic new digital fitness experience through our partnership with Tonal. Our goal is to help customers discover the latest active gear for style, performance and everything in-between. And we look forward to making it easier than ever to discover everything in one place so they can look and feel their best." — Lori Marten, Nordstrom's vice president and divisional merchandise manager, on the Seattle-based department store chain’s decision to partner with home gym provider Tonal. Beginning this month, 40 Nordstrom locations in 20 states will feature Tonal’s home gyms and personal trainers in 50-square-foot areas where visitors can experience a full Tonal demo and try a workout firsthand.