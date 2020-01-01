By the Numbers

|
|
|
|
|
Your Inspiration For March 2
|
|
|
Saladworks Helps Customers Live Their Best Lives With ‘Salad Madness’
|
|
The company will recognize and reward its Saladworks Rewards members who can make the most visits this month.
|
|
|
Automation Accelerates
Drive-Thru Service at McDonald’s, White Castle
|
|
Drive-thru service has become much more popular at quick-service restaurants during the pandemic. This makes it important for brands to cut down on the amount of time customers spend in their cars.
|
|
|
REGO Restaurant Group Reveals New Branding for Quiznos
|
|
These days, customers want something special in their dining experiences, and REGO Restaurant Group has no intention of disappointing them.