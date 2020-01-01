Saladworks' New Competition Helps Customers Go 'Mad' Also, automation is accelerating drive-thru service at McDonald's.  ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ 

Your Inspiration For March 2

Saladworks Helps Customers Live Their Best Lives With ‘Salad Madness’

The company will recognize and reward its Saladworks Rewards members who can make the most visits this month.
Automation Accelerates  
Drive-Thru Service at McDonald’s, White Castle

Drive-thru service has become much more popular at quick-service restaurants during the pandemic. This makes it important for brands to cut down on the amount of time customers spend in their cars.
REGO Restaurant Group Reveals New Branding for Quiznos

These days, customers want something special in their dining experiences, and REGO Restaurant Group has no intention of disappointing them. 
By the Numbers

Nearly 275%

That is the percentage MOD Pizza saw its digital revenues grow in 2020. It represented approximately 40% of the company's sales, which declined 5% systemwide. However, MOD ended the year with 490 stores and looked forward to opening its 500th location. 

Quote/Unquote:

"Over the past 20 years, my partnership with Bojangles has been rewarding and full of growth, and this major milestone and accompanying investment deal is a perfect indicator of that. I'm grateful for what we've accomplished together, and I'm excited for what's to come."

— Franchisee Jeff Rigsby, who has signed a deal with Bojangles Opco LLC to open 45 new locations over the next seven years. He also acquired 16 company-operated restaurants and anticipates hitting 100 stores by next year.

Innovator in Action

DoorDash Helps Operators Survive During Pandemic

The true test of a business partner comes when the going gets rough: Do they truly have your back, or were they just there for the good times when customers flowed through your doors?

SPONSORED CONTENT
Product in the Spotlight

SONIC Pauses Chicken Sandwich War with 
New Burger

SONIC calls the Mesquite Butter Bacon Cheeseburger its spin on the slow-burned flavor of mesquite barbecue.
Watch This

Papa John’s Stays Positive, Despite Disappointing Earnings

President and CEO Rob Lynch (pictured)  says the company "has never been in a better position."
