By the Numbers

Your Inspiration For March 2 Saladworks Helps Customers Live Their Best Lives With ‘Salad Madness’ The company will recognize and reward its Saladworks Rewards members who can make the most visits this month. Read Article

Automation Accelerates

Drive-Thru Service at McDonald’s, White Castle Drive-thru service has become much more popular at quick-service restaurants during the pandemic. This makes it important for brands to cut down on the amount of time customers spend in their cars. Read Article

REGO Restaurant Group Reveals New Branding for Quiznos These days, customers want something special in their dining experiences, and REGO Restaurant Group has no intention of disappointing them. Read Article

