By the Numbers

Your Inspiration For March 3 Manufacturing Grows,

But Still Can’t Shake Supply Chain Issues The U.S. manufacturing sector marked another month of growth in February, with new orders, production and employment all on the upswing and general optimism increasing as well. Read Article

White House Supply Chain Review Will Include

Food Products Computer chips and other critical parts and materials are the priorities of a sweeping executive order signed by President Biden to identify supply chain weak links. But other important sectors, including food production and agriculture, also will be included in the 100-day-long effort that is drawing praise from industry. Read Article

How to Procure Your Professional Success Do you ever think about developing a strategy to move up the next rung (or two) on the procurement career ladder? Read Article

