Your Inspiration For March 3
Manufacturing Grows,
But Still Can’t Shake Supply Chain Issues

The U.S. manufacturing sector marked another month of growth in February, with new orders, production and employment all on the upswing and general optimism increasing as well.
White House Supply Chain Review Will Include
Food Products

Computer chips and other critical parts and materials are the priorities of a sweeping executive order signed by President Biden to identify supply chain weak links. But other important sectors, including food production and agriculture, also will be included in the 100-day-long effort that is drawing praise from industry.
How to Procure Your Professional Success

Do you ever think about developing a strategy to move up the next rung (or two) on the procurement career ladder?
By the Numbers

47%

That is the percentage of retailers who reported that "managing moving supply chain capacity bottlenecks" has become one of their biggest challenges. Only "fulfilling growing online demand" and "keeping forecasts in sync with changing demand" ranked higher as concerns, according to a recent report from Retail Systems Research.

Quote/Unquote:

"Suppliers continue to struggle to deliver, with deliveries slowing at a faster rate compared to the previous month. Transportation challenges and challenges in supplier labor markets are still constraining production growth — and to a greater extent compared to January."

—  Timothy R. Fiore reflecting on manufacturing performance in February. Fiore is chairman of the Institute for Supply Management's Manufacturing Business Survey Committee.

Innovator in Action

How Hilton Stabilized a Disrupted Supply Chain

Hilton Supply Management (HSM) takes pride in being on top of its game — as well it should. Like one of Hilton’s flagship properties serving a major city, everything about HSM is big.
Watch This

Emerging Technologies Can Help Safeguard Food Supply Chain

How blockchain, drones, IOT and AI can ensure food safety from the farm to your local produce section.
Latest eBook
