By the Numbers

Your Inspiration For March 3
Manufacturing Grows,
But Still Can’t Shake Supply Chain Issues
The U.S. manufacturing sector marked another month of growth in February, with new orders, production and employment all on the upswing and general optimism increasing as well.
White House Supply Chain Review Will Include
Food Products
Computer chips and other critical parts and materials are the priorities of a sweeping executive order signed by President Biden to identify supply chain weak links. But other important sectors, including food production and agriculture, also will be included in the 100-day-long effort that is drawing praise from industry.
How to Procure Your Professional Success
Do you ever think about developing a strategy to move up the next rung (or two) on the procurement career ladder?