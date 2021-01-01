Nestlé Invests in the Future of Hospitality Also, AHLA commits to increasing diversity in the hotel industry. ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ 

Your Inspiration For March 4

Nestlé Grant Supports Next-Generation Foodservice Professionals

Most of us are understandably focused on a return to “normalcy” in our daily lives, and some encouraging indicators suggest that it might not be long. But some folks also are planning for the future of hospitality far beyond the upcoming spring and summer.
HRS’s Green Stay Initiative Will Keep Travelers Aligned With Sustainability

CEO Tobias Ragge says the corporate lodging platform is “committed to innovating with the goal of doing our part to keep our planet pristine and inviting for generations to come.”
AHLA Commits to Increasing Diversity, Equity and Inclusion in Hotel Industry

Now, more than ever, industries are recognizing the importance of diversity and inclusion in their work, and that includes the hospitality sector. 
By the Numbers

Nearly 500,000

According to Chip Rogers, president and CEO of the American Hotel & Lodging Association, hotels in 2021 will remain nearly a half-million people below the industry's pre-pandemic employment level of 2.3 million.
ECRM

Today's Quote/Unquote:

“An increase in travel as we head into summer is no longer just a hope; it is becoming a very real expectation for hotels across the country. As vaccines are administered, trips are being booked, and we are proud to partner with hotels with supplies that are welcoming their guests back.”

Mark Zisek, director of commercial operations for Front Desk Supply, a hospitality supplier. The company has seen recent search traffic for hotel supplies skyrocket, with some hospitality needs showing a 200% increase.

Innovator in Action

How Hilton Stabilized a Disrupted Supply Chain

Hilton Supply Management (HSM) takes pride in being on top of its game — as well it should. Like one of Hilton’s flagship properties serving a major city, everything about HSM is big.

Product in the Spotlight

HELIIX Health Pass Wants to Bring the Hospitality Industry Back to Normal

The product has earned the endorsement of one of the members of the British Royal Family.
Watch This

Are You Ready for a Stay ... in Space?

The world's first space hotel — located on the Voyager station — is scheduled to start construction in 2025.
