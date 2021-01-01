By the Numbers

Your Inspiration For March 4 Nestlé Grant Supports Next-Generation Foodservice Professionals Most of us are understandably focused on a return to “normalcy” in our daily lives, and some encouraging indicators suggest that it might not be long. But some folks also are planning for the future of hospitality far beyond the upcoming spring and summer. Read Article

HRS’s Green Stay Initiative Will Keep Travelers Aligned With Sustainability CEO Tobias Ragge says the corporate lodging platform is “committed to innovating with the goal of doing our part to keep our planet pristine and inviting for generations to come.” Read Article

AHLA Commits to Increasing Diversity, Equity and Inclusion in Hotel Industry Now, more than ever, industries are recognizing the importance of diversity and inclusion in their work, and that includes the hospitality sector. Read Article

