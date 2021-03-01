View email in your browser UNSUBSCRIBE Your Inspiration For March 9 FDA Letter Targets Baby Food Manufacturers Here’s a sentence guaranteed to get a strong reaction from anyone who is a parent, grandparent or former baby: “Baby Foods Are Tainted with Dangerous Levels of Arsenic, Lead, Cadmium and Mercury.” Read Article

Kraft Heinz Elevates Recycling to the (Roof) Top of Priorities If you want to see a brick-and-mortar example of what “circular” or “sustainable” manufacturing looks like in practice, you might want to head over to a couple of Kraft Heinz manufacturing plants in the Midwest. Read Article

Why Walmart Plans to Spend $350 Billion More with U.S. Manufacturers Walmart plans to spend more at "home" in the next 10 years. The nation’s largest retailer said it will spend an additional $350 billion on items made, grown or assembled in the United States. Read Article

By the Numbers 40% The Hershey Co. announced plans to reduce its greenhouse gas emissions by 40% by 2024. The giant chocolatier said it will invest in sustainable energy projects around the world, including solar farms. It also committed to ending deforestation in its supply chain by 2030. Quote/Unquote: "As we continue to deal with the disruptions of COVID-19, demand and supply visibility has never been more critical. It enables manufacturers to better plan their manufacturing operations [and] minimize costly inventory buffers." — Professor Jan Godsell of the UK's University of Warwick. A survey of manufacturers by the university and Blue Yonder software found nearly half said they lacked visibility into their suppliers' capacity. Innovator in Action Oliver Wight Helps Lancaster Colony Adapt Marzetti has survived — and thrived — through the ups and downs of the food industry for more than 120 years. It was time for another change when Dave Ciesinski took the helm as CEO of Marzetti’s parent company.

Watch This How MRO Improves Manufacturing Agility Advanced Technology Services says data collection, digital technology and supply chain analysis all deserve your attention. View Video

