By the Numbers

|
|
|
|
|
Your Inspiration For March 9
|
|
|
FDA Letter Targets Baby Food Manufacturers
|
|
Here’s a sentence guaranteed to get a strong reaction from anyone who is a parent, grandparent or former baby: “Baby Foods Are Tainted with Dangerous Levels of Arsenic, Lead, Cadmium and Mercury.”
|
|
|
Kraft Heinz Elevates Recycling to the (Roof) Top of Priorities
|
|
If you want to see a brick-and-mortar example of what “circular” or “sustainable” manufacturing looks like in practice, you might want to head over to a couple of Kraft Heinz manufacturing plants in the Midwest.
|
|
|
Why Walmart Plans to Spend $350 Billion More with U.S. Manufacturers
|
|
Walmart plans to spend more at "home" in the next 10 years. The nation’s largest retailer said it will spend an additional $350 billion on items made, grown or assembled in the United States.