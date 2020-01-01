"The Lempert Report"

Retail-Wednesday-March 10 Retail imports expected to grow dramatically ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌

Your Daily Inspiration For March 10
88% of Retailers Now Selling Online, According to Survey

Square’s "Future of Retail" report also found that 92% of consumers miss shopping in brick-and-mortar stores.
There’s Traditionally a Slowdown in Winter Imports. Not This Year

Imports at the nation’s largest retail container ports are expected to grow dramatically during the first half of 2021 as increased vaccinations and continued in-store safety measures enable additional shopping options.
‘Supermarket Guru’ Wouldn’t Touch This Trend with a 10-foot Fork

In this video, national food trends analyst Phil Lempert (right) — also known as the "Supermarket Guru" — talks about the trend happening overseas of major airlines selling the food they normally serve on planes in supermarkets.  Lempert hopes it's a trend that stays overseas.
By the Numbers

17%

That’s the number of Americans who believe a “a return to normal” will take place more than a year from now,” which is down from 30% in late January, according to a new poll by data supplier Axios-Ipsos. Also, the number of Americans who expect a “return to normal” within six months or sooner has increased to 40%, up from 26% in late January.

Today's Quote/Unquote:

"We've never had a year quite like 2020. We were challenged in numerous ways, as were so many others, but as an organization we not only survived — we thrived, delivering record-setting sales and earnings."

— Ed Stack, executive chairman and chief merchandising officer of Dick’s Sporting Goods, on the retailer’s 2020 net sales, which increased 9.5% from the previous year to about $9.58 billion. Pittsburgh-based Dick’s also reported that same-store sales increased a record-setting 9.9% for the full year from 2019. However, Dick’s expects sales to slow in 2021.
Product Spotlight

Target Debuting ‘Sweet’ New Private Brand

Retailer's Favorite Day brand will feature more than 700 items across bakery, snacks, candy, premium ice cream, cake decorating supplies, beverage mixers, mocktails and more.
