"The Lempert Report"

Your Daily Inspiration For March 10
88% of Retailers Now Selling Online, According to Survey
Square’s "Future of Retail" report also found that 92% of consumers miss shopping in brick-and-mortar stores.
There’s Traditionally a Slowdown in Winter Imports. Not This Year
Imports at the nation’s largest retail container ports are expected to grow dramatically during the first half of 2021 as increased vaccinations and continued in-store safety measures enable additional shopping options.
That’s the number of Americans who believe a “a return to normal” will take place more than a year from now,” which is down from 30% in late January, according to a new poll by data supplier Axios-Ipsos. Also, the number of Americans who expect a “return to normal” within six months or sooner has increased to 40%, up from 26% in late January.
"We've never had a year quite like 2020. We were challenged in numerous ways, as were so many others, but as an organization we not only survived — we thrived, delivering record-setting sales and earnings."
— Ed Stack, executive chairman and chief merchandising officer of Dick’s Sporting Goods, on the retailer’s 2020 net sales, which increased 9.5% from the previous year to about $9.58 billion. Pittsburgh-based Dick’s also reported that same-store sales increased a record-setting 9.9% for the full year from 2019. However, Dick’s expects sales to slow in 2021.
