Your Inspiration For March 11

Lexus Partners With California Hotels to ‘Elevate’ the Road Trip

After more than a year of being quarantined, people are ready for an escape. Lexus wants to give it to them with its “Retreats in Motion” program. 
Kerzner International Wants to Reinforce Health and Wellness With SIRO

Travelers are always looking for something new and fresh in their hospitality experiences, and Kerzner plans to do it with a destination that has fitness and well-being at its core. 
Marriott International Will Reward Employees Who Receive COVID-19 Vaccine

It’s a thought that is on many of our minds: When will we receive our COVID-19 vaccine? Marriott International Inc. gave its employees a good reason to wonder about it even more. 
By the Numbers

13

That is how many new member hotels that Curator Hotel & Resort Collection has welcomed into its portfolio from Noble House Hotels & Resorts. Through the membership, the hotels will gain access to best-in-class operating agreements, services and non-proprietary technology that generate cost savings.
Today's Quote/Unquote:

“Throughout the pandemic, we have stayed close to our customers to understand what’s most important to them and focus on solutions that meet their needs. In listening to our customers, we know attendee safety and well-being remain top priorities for meeting planners, and we look forward to exploring VeriFLY + Stay with meeting planners to provide a new resource that assists with event execution.”

— Steve Enselein, the senior vice president of events for Hyatt Hotels Corp., on the company's annoucement that it plans to explore VeriFLY + Stay, a mobile health passport for the hospitality industry that provides verification of COVID-19 credentials and travel guidelines. 

Innovator in Action

Gilman Cheese Grows its Workforce and Capacity to Meet Customer Needs

Gilman Cheese supplies the gift pack, retail and airline industries, and donates its product to disaster-relief efforts. 

Watch This

How Hyatt Enhances its Customer Service With a Focus on Cleanliness

The hotel company gives us several reasons why its guests can feel safe — all set to music. 
