By the Numbers

Your Inspiration For March 11
Lexus Partners With California Hotels to ‘Elevate’ the Road Trip
After more than a year of being quarantined, people are ready for an escape. Lexus wants to give it to them with its “Retreats in Motion” program.
Kerzner International Wants to Reinforce Health and Wellness With SIRO
Travelers are always looking for something new and fresh in their hospitality experiences, and Kerzner plans to do it with a destination that has fitness and well-being at its core.
Marriott International Will Reward Employees Who Receive COVID-19 Vaccine
It’s a thought that is on many of our minds: When will we receive our COVID-19 vaccine? Marriott International Inc. gave its employees a good reason to wonder about it even more.