"The Lempert Report"

|
|
|
|
|
|
Your Daily Inspiration For March 11
|
|
|
|
What Were Kids (and Adults) Doing During Pandemic? Building LEGOs!
|
|
It’s no fun stepping on a LEGO (ouch!), but it sure is fun playing with them. The latter is evident by the LEGO Group’s 13% increase in revenue for 2020 when compared to 2019.
|
|
|
Trade Group Would Like to See PRO Act Perish in Senate
|
|
The House of Representatives passed the union-favored Protecting the Right to Organize (PRO) Act, and the National Retail Federation isn’t happy about it.
|
|
|
Working Women Have Suffered More During Pandemic Than Working Men
|
|
40% of women — and 53% of working moms — said they make less money now than they did before the pandemic, according to study.
|
|
|
|
|
That’s how many doses of COVID-19 vaccine (and counting) that Albertsons Cos. said its pharmacies have now administered. The Boise, Idaho-based company’s pharmacies include Safeway, Vons, Albertsons, Jewel-Osco, Acme, Shaw’s, Tom Thumb, Randalls, United Supermarkets, Market Street, Haggen and Carrs. Collectively, the pharmacies can administer 150,000 doses a day.
|
|
|
|
|
"We’ve definitely seen a shift in the way consumers are spending throughout the pandemic. Almost three-quarters of all apparel purchases were made online in February, and this is up from 47% just a year ago."
|
— Linda Kirkpatrick, Mastercard North America president, on the continued surge in online spending. Although overall sales of apparel were down 5.3% in February, they certainly weren’t through online stores. (CNBC)
|
|
|
|
This email was sent to [email].
You received this email from Retail Best Practices because we thought you would benefit from the information.
|
|
830 W. Route 22, #104, Lake Zurich, IL 60047
We'll be here if you change your mind. UNSUBSCRIBE
Manage My Preferences