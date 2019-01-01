"The Lempert Report"

Retail-Thursday-March 11 Posting food photos on Instagram is so yesterday ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌

Your Daily Inspiration For March 11
What Were Kids (and Adults) Doing During Pandemic? Building LEGOs!

It’s no fun stepping on a LEGO (ouch!), but it sure is fun playing with them. The latter is evident by the LEGO Group’s 13% increase in revenue for 2020 when compared to 2019.
Trade Group Would Like to See PRO Act Perish in Senate

The House of Representatives passed the union-favored Protecting the Right to Organize (PRO) Act, and the National Retail Federation isn’t happy about it.
Working Women Have Suffered More During Pandemic Than Working Men

40% of women — and 53% of working moms — said they make less money now than they did before the pandemic, according to study.
Posting Food Photos On Instagram? That Is So Yesterday

In this video, national food trends analyst Phil Lempert — also known as the "Supermarket Guru" — talks about why TikTok is the new social media channel to embrace when it comes to food.
By the Numbers

1 million

That’s how many doses of COVID-19 vaccine (and counting) that Albertsons Cos. said its pharmacies have now administered. The Boise, Idaho-based company’s pharmacies include Safeway, Vons, Albertsons, Jewel-Osco, Acme, Shaw’s, Tom Thumb, Randalls, United Supermarkets, Market Street, Haggen and Carrs. Collectively, the pharmacies can administer 150,000 doses a day.

Today's Quote/Unquote:

"We’ve definitely seen a shift in the way consumers are spending throughout the pandemic. Almost three-quarters of all apparel purchases were made online in February, and this is up from 47% just a year ago."

Linda Kirkpatrick, Mastercard North America president, on the continued surge in online spending. Although overall sales of apparel were down 5.3% in February, they certainly weren’t through online stores. (CNBC)
Product Spotlight

Upton Naturals Launches Vegan Hot Dog

Chicago-based company said it’s bringing to market the Updog, a smoky, savory meatless product that sports a classic hot dog “snap” when you bite it.
