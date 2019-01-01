"The Lempert Report"

Your Daily Inspiration For March 11 What Were Kids (and Adults) Doing During Pandemic? Building LEGOs! It’s no fun stepping on a LEGO (ouch!), but it sure is fun playing with them. The latter is evident by the LEGO Group’s 13% increase in revenue for 2020 when compared to 2019. Read Article

Trade Group Would Like to See PRO Act Perish in Senate The House of Representatives passed the union-favored Protecting the Right to Organize (PRO) Act, and the National Retail Federation isn’t happy about it. Read Article

Working Women Have Suffered More During Pandemic Than Working Men 40% of women — and 53% of working moms — said they make less money now than they did before the pandemic, according to study. Read Article

