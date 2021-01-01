"The Lempert Report"

Today's Quote/Unquote: "This past year has presented AMC with the most challenging market conditions in the 100-year history of the company. As we sit here today, we see that vaccinations are occurring in the United States at a brisk clip, our theatres in New York City have finally opened with theatres in Los Angeles likely opening shortly as well, blockbuster movie titles are currently scheduled to be released in significant quantity in the coming few months, and we have more than $1 billion of cash on hand. Taking these facts together, we have reason to be optimistic about AMC’s ability to get to the other side of this pandemic." — Adam Aron, CEO and president of AMC Entertainment Holding, on the state of the Leawood, Kan.-based movie theater company’s operations. After shutdowns, reopenings and more shutdowns in 2020, AMC now has 90% of its 589 theaters open in the U.S.