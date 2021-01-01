Retail-Friday-March 12 Retail statistics, trends and forecasts for 2021 ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌

View email in your browser

UNSUBSCRIBE
Retail Best Practices logo

Your Daily Inspiration For March 12
Coco Goods

Yes, People Do Shop in February, as Surge in Retail Sales Suggests

Mastercard Spending Pulse reported that U.S. retail sales in February, excluding automotive and gasoline, increased 4.6% year over year. Online sales grew 54.7%.
Read Article

It Has Been an ‘Exhilarating’ Year for    New PLMA President Peggy Davies

We caught up with Davies (right) to ask her how her tenure has been going since she took over as leader of the Private Label Manufacturers Association last June … and right in the middle of a pandemic.
Read Article

What’s in Store: Retail Statistics, Trends and Forecasts For 2021

2020 was an incredibly challenging year for everybody — few people would claim that it wasn’t. For those involved in retail, both in-store and online, it was something else altogether.
Read Article

"The Lempert Report"

Food as Medicine Gets One Step Closer to Reality

In this video, national food trends analyst Phil Lempert — also known as the "Supermarket Guru" — says that if food as medicine is a key component to changing behaviors to thwart disease, then the entire grocery channel needs to understand and embrace that.
Watch Video

RDBA Virtual Experience

By the Numbers

$250k

That’s how much Miranda Lambert’s MuttNation Foundation and rural lifestyle retailer Tractor Supply Co. have teamed up to provide in grants through MuttNation’s Mutts Across America program. A “surprise” $5,000 donation will be made to one shelter or foster-based rescue in each state across the country. Brentwood, Tenn.-based Tractor Supply is the exclusive retailer of MuttNation products, of which a percentage of sales goes to the MuttNation Foundation to further support the cause. Since the initiative’s inception, MuttNation’s Mutts Across America has supported more than 350 shelters with over $1.25 million in grants.

Today's Quote/Unquote:

"This past year has presented AMC with the most challenging market conditions in the 100-year history of the company. As we sit here today, we see that vaccinations are occurring in the United States at a brisk clip, our theatres in New York City have finally opened with theatres in Los Angeles likely opening shortly as well, blockbuster movie titles are currently scheduled to be released in significant quantity in the coming few months, and we have more than $1 billion of cash on hand. Taking these facts together, we have reason to be optimistic about AMC’s ability to get to the other side of this pandemic."

Adam Aron, CEO and president of AMC Entertainment Holding, on the state of the Leawood, Kan.-based movie theater company’s operations. After shutdowns, reopenings and more shutdowns in 2020, AMC now has 90% of its 589 theaters open in the U.S.
ECRM

Product Spotlight

Pillsbury Debuts Cookie Line — And They’re Already Baked

Well-known baking brand is in the grocery store cookie aisle for the first time ever with a new line of soft-baked products.
Read Article and See More New Products

Latest eBook
latest eBook
Newsletter Sign Up

This email was sent to [email].
You received this email from Retail Best Practices because we thought you would benefit from the information.
Retail & Hospitality Hub logo

830 W. Route 22, #104, Lake Zurich, IL 60047

We'll be here if you change your mind. UNSUBSCRIBE
Manage My Preferences