Your Daily Inspiration For March 16
RDBA Virtual Experience

New Owner Wants to Bring Toys ‘R’ Us Back to U.S.

Toy retailer closed its last two U.S. stores in January. But with toy sales soaring, now might be the right time to bring back the iconic brand.
Retailers Need to Make Sure Their Employees Are Ready for a Wave of Spending

“Consumers have cash in their pockets and after a year of enforced restraint they are determined to spend it,” said Lars Pedersen, CEO of Questionmark.
Kraft Heinz Elevates Recycling to the (Roof) Top of Priorities

If you want to see a brick-and-mortar example of what “circular” or “sustainable” manufacturing looks like in practice, you might want to head over to a couple of Kraft Heinz manufacturing plants in the Midwest.
Retail & Hospitality Hub Announces Plan to Launch a B2B Community for Diverse Business Owners

The aim is to build a community where diverse owners may discuss common issues, share ideas and hone skills and tools needed to empower their success.
"The Lempert Report"

A Shout Out to Detroit’s Food Fighters

In this video, national food trends analyst Phil Lempert (right) salutes Detroit-area chefs and restaurateurs who were honored by the Detroit Free Press for leveraging their culinary skills and connections to help others impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.
By the Numbers

64%

That's the percentage of U.S. consumers who said they "feel safe" going to the store, according to market researcher Deloitte's latest "Consumer Tracker Report," which was released March 3. That percentage is up from 55% on Feb. 3 when Deloitte conducted the same survey. Deloitte has been conducting ongoing surveys of consumers throughout the pandemic.
