"The Lempert Report"

Your Daily Inspiration For March 16 New Owner Wants to Bring Toys 'R' Us Back to U.S. Toy retailer closed its last two U.S. stores in January. But with toy sales soaring, now might be the right time to bring back the iconic brand.

Retailers Need to Make Sure Their Employees Are Ready for a Wave of Spending "Consumers have cash in their pockets and after a year of enforced restraint they are determined to spend it," said Lars Pedersen, CEO of Questionmark.

Kraft Heinz Elevates Recycling to the (Roof) Top of Priorities If you want to see a brick-and-mortar example of what "circular" or "sustainable" manufacturing looks like in practice, you might want to head over to a couple of Kraft Heinz manufacturing plants in the Midwest.

Retail & Hospitality Hub Announces Plan to Launch a B2B Community for Diverse Business Owners The aim is to build a community where diverse owners may discuss common issues, share ideas and hone skills and tools needed to empower their success.


