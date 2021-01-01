This Is Your Wake-Up Call Companies learn from the pandemic's disruption. ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ 

View email in your browser

UNSUBSCRIBE
Supply Chain Best Practices logo

Your Inspiration For March 17
AHS

Pandemic was a ‘Wake-Up Call.’ Just Make Sure You Don’t Hit ‘Snooze’

Eighty-five percent of consumer products companies and 88% of retailers had major supply chain disruptions in the past year. Most foresee making significant changes to their supply chain strategies in the next three years.
Read Article

Meet the Next Supply Chain Change Agents

Can you guess a major driver of supply chain automation in the coming years? E-commerce or the relentless drive for efficiency probably comes to mind. But what about your Gen Z niece?
Read Article

THE END IS NEAR (Is What Manufacturers Say about the Pandemic)

Optimism among manufacturers is at its highest level in two years, according to the results of a new National Association of Manufacturers survey.
Read Article

Retail & Hospitality Hub Announces Plan to Launch a B2B Community for Diverse Business Owners

The aim is to build a place where diverse owners may discuss common issues, share ideas and hone skills and tools needed to empower their success.
Read Article

By the Numbers

5,000+

The average large company has more than 5,000 suppliers across all tiers, according to McKinsey & Co.

Quote/Unquote:

"The supply chain is creaking around the world. There are flashpoints when it’s getting a little harder to get ingredients through, whether it’s delays at the borders [or] the big changes in channel mix."

 James Quincey, CEO of Coca-Cola, as quoted by Capgemini in a new report, “The Wake-Up Call: Building Supply Chain Resilience in Consumer Products and Retail for a Post-COVID World.”

Innovator in Action

How Körber Helps Solve Customer Challenges with Automation Solutions

Manufacturers and warehousing organizations have a renewed interest in increasing productivity and capacity, as well as gaining the ability to efficiently and quickly scale up and down. 

SPONSORED CONTENT
Read Article

Viewpoint

Digitize To Achieve Supply Chain Visibility

With most companies reporting significant disruptions in the past year,  supply chain visibility is viewed as vital to achieve resiliency.
Read Article

Watch This

E-Commerce Adapts to Supply Chain Strains

A look at the state of retail in early 2021.
See Video

Latest eBook
latest eBook
Newsletter Sign Up

This email was sent to [email].
You received this email from Supply Chain Best Practices because we thought you would benefit from the information.
Retail & Hospitality Hub logo

830 W. Route 22, #104, Lake Zurich, IL 60047

We'll be here if you change your mind. UNSUBSCRIBE
Manage My Preferences