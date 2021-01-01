By the Numbers

|
Pandemic was a ‘Wake-Up Call.’ Just Make Sure You Don’t Hit ‘Snooze’
Eighty-five percent of consumer products companies and 88% of retailers had major supply chain disruptions in the past year. Most foresee making significant changes to their supply chain strategies in the next three years.
Meet the Next Supply Chain Change Agents
Can you guess a major driver of supply chain automation in the coming years? E-commerce or the relentless drive for efficiency probably comes to mind. But what about your Gen Z niece?
THE END IS NEAR (Is What Manufacturers Say about the Pandemic)
Optimism among manufacturers is at its highest level in two years, according to the results of a new National Association of Manufacturers survey.
Retail & Hospitality Hub Announces Plan to Launch a B2B Community for Diverse Business Owners
The aim is to build a place where diverse owners may discuss common issues, share ideas and hone skills and tools needed to empower their success.
The average large company has more than 5,000 suppliers across all tiers, according to McKinsey & Co.
"The supply chain is creaking around the world. There are flashpoints when it’s getting a little harder to get ingredients through, whether it’s delays at the borders [or] the big changes in channel mix."
— James Quincey, CEO of Coca-Cola, as quoted by Capgemini in a new report, “The Wake-Up Call: Building Supply Chain Resilience in Consumer Products and Retail for a Post-COVID World.”
E-Commerce Adapts to Supply Chain Strains
A look at the state of retail in early 2021.
