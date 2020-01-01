"The Lempert Report"

|
|
|
|
|
Your Daily Inspiration For March 17
|
|
|
|
Retail Sales Slow in February, But There’s No Cause for Concern
|
|
National Retail Federation President and CEO Matthew Shay called the slowdown “a minor speed bump on the road to post-pandemic recovery."
|
|
|
Why Consumer Electronics Promotions Were Down During the Pandemic
|
|
Products promoted saw average selling prices rise as the level of discounts declined, and consumers chose to trade up to more premium products, expert from The NPD Group says.