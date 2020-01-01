"The Lempert Report"

Retail-Wednesday-March 17 Most popular CPG products during pandemic were ... ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌

Your Daily Inspiration For March 17
Retail Sales Slow in February, But There’s No Cause for Concern

National Retail Federation President and CEO Matthew Shay called the slowdown “a minor speed bump on the road to post-pandemic recovery."
Why Consumer Electronics Promotions Were Down During the Pandemic

Products promoted saw average selling prices rise as the level of discounts declined, and consumers chose to trade up to more premium products, expert from The NPD Group says.
The Most Popular CPG Products During the Pandemic in 2020 Were ...

In this video, national food trends analyst Phil Lempert, also known as "The Supermarket Guru," discusses a survey that reveals how the American grocery basket has evolved over the past year.
By the Numbers

$40.77

That’s the average amount that consumers who are celebrating St. Patrick’s Day today spent and plan to spend, according to a survey by the National Retail Federation (NRF), which also found that 49% of U.S. adults said they plan to celebrate the holiday.

Today's Quote/Unquote:

"With healthier and warmer days nearing, and generous stimulus checks on their way, consumers are poised to shake off the winter chills. This year, we expect the combination of an improved health situation and generous fiscal stimulus to fuel a consumer boom for the history books."

— Lydia Boussour, senior U.S. economist for Oxford Economics, on retail consumer spending in the months ahead. (NPR)
Product Spotlight

Dick’s Debuts Private Label Men’s Apparel Brand

The Pittsburgh-based sporting goods chain has launched VRST, a brand “built for the modern active man who lives life on-the-go."
