"The Lempert Report"

|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Your Daily Inspiration For March 18
|
|
|
|
IRI Offers Retailers Two Words of Advice: ‘Drive Loyalty’
|
|
Retailers that embrace and enhance loyalty programs as well as continue to give consumers multiple options for making purchases can improve their chances of capturing consumers’ attention and allegiance.
|
|
|
Top Fashion Designer Says Working with Walmart Has Been His Dream
|
|
As creative director for Walmart’s Free Assembly and Scoop brands, Brandon Maxwell (right) will be responsible for collection design and providing input into material selection, sourcing and production, among other things.
|
|
|
|
|
That’s the percentage of 1,000 consumers who said their spending was down in the 2021 first quarter, according to Jungle Scout's quarterly "Consumer Trends Report." 31% said their spending was the same, and 26% said it was up. However, 37% said their online spending was up, and 30% said their spending on Amazon was up.
|
|
|
|
|
"The last thing retailers needed in the middle of a pandemic was higher credit card swipe fees. We’re glad to see this delayed, but the increase should really be canceled altogether. This increase would have hit virtually all merchants at a time when they could least afford it, and we were particularly concerned by higher fees for online transactions when so many retailers have relied on e-commerce to get through COVID-19."
|
— Leon Buck, vice president of government relations, banking and financial services for the National Retail Federation, on the announcement that Visa and Mastercard are delaying a restructuring of credit card swipe fees that was set to take effect in April by one year — to April 2022. The plan included higher fees for the card networks’ most prominent programs and for many online transactions.
|
|
|
|
Latest eBook
|
|
|
|
|
This email was sent to [email].
You received this email from Retail Best Practices because we thought you would benefit from the information.
|
|
830 W. Route 22, #104, Lake Zurich, IL 60047
We'll be here if you change your mind. UNSUBSCRIBE
Manage My Preferences