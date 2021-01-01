"The Lempert Report"

Today's Quote/Unquote: "The last thing retailers needed in the middle of a pandemic was higher credit card swipe fees. We’re glad to see this delayed, but the increase should really be canceled altogether. This increase would have hit virtually all merchants at a time when they could least afford it, and we were particularly concerned by higher fees for online transactions when so many retailers have relied on e-commerce to get through COVID-19." — Leon Buck, vice president of government relations, banking and financial services for the National Retail Federation, on the announcement that Visa and Mastercard are delaying a restructuring of credit card swipe fees that was set to take effect in April by one year — to April 2022. The plan included higher fees for the card networks’ most prominent programs and for many online transactions.