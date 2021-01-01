Retail-Thursday-March 18 Walmart hires top fashion designer ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌ ‌

Your Daily Inspiration For March 18
IRI Offers Retailers Two Words of Advice: ‘Drive Loyalty’

Retailers that embrace and enhance loyalty programs as well as continue to give consumers multiple options for making purchases can improve their chances of capturing consumers’ attention and allegiance.
Top Fashion Designer Says Working with Walmart Has Been His Dream

As creative director for Walmart’s Free Assembly and Scoop brands, Brandon Maxwell (right) will be responsible for collection design and providing input into material selection, sourcing and production, among other things.
"The Lempert Report"

Innovation Comes to the Produce World

In this video, national food trends analyst Phil Lempert, also known as "The Supermarket Guru," talks about a new technology that could allow produce workers in every grocery store to verify if there is pesticide residue on fruits and vegetables.
By the Numbers

43%

That’s the percentage of 1,000 consumers who said their spending was down in the 2021 first quarter, according to Jungle Scout's quarterly "Consumer Trends Report." 31% said their spending was the same, and 26% said it was up. However, 37% said their online spending was up, and 30% said their spending on Amazon was up.
Today's Quote/Unquote:

"The last thing retailers needed in the middle of a pandemic was higher credit card swipe fees. We’re glad to see this delayed, but the increase should really be canceled altogether. This increase would have hit virtually all merchants at a time when they could least afford it, and we were particularly concerned by higher fees for online transactions when so many retailers have relied on e-commerce to get through COVID-19."

— Leon Buck, vice president of government relations, banking and financial services for the National Retail Federation, on the announcement that Visa and Mastercard are delaying a restructuring of credit card swipe fees that was set to take effect in April by one year — to April 2022. The plan included higher fees for the card networks’ most prominent programs and for many online transactions.

Product Spotlight

Sabra Introduces Plant-based Snacks for Kids

Hummus manufacturer's new Sabra Kids line includes Brownie Batter Dip & Graham Cracker Sticks and Taco Dip & Rolled Tortilla Chips.
