Get Wise to This

Last Friday, Wendy’s offered free four-piece chicken nuggets to each car at its drive-thrus or on each mobile order upon request. While there was a limit of one per customer, you just know there were people out to break the system. That person in the Portland, Ore., and Vancouver area was a dude calling himself “Skweezy Jibbs” on Twitter. He drove to 11 different Wendy’s. On his Twitter account, where he shared a photo of himself and his pile of nuggets, he wrote: “Times is tough so when I heard Wendy’s was givin' out free 4 piece nuggs today I knew I had to hustle. I hit every damn Wendy’s twice within 17 miles across 2 states, it took 5 hours but now we eatin’ free 4 a week.”