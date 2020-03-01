View email in your browser Your Daily Dose of Inspiration

Get Wise to This America Is Not Running Out of Chicken Noodle Soup Frank Yiannas, FDA's deputy commissioner for food policy and response, says the food system is not broken. Read Article

Talk About a Great Innovation that Opens Doors … Literally Let’s get this straight: There’s nothing good about COVID-19. But the virus is spurring people to think … and innovate. Read Article

‘Vacancy’ Lights Are on at Every Hotel in America.

But There Are Reasons

for Hope 2020 is projected to be the worst year on record for hotel occupancy, but at least one person believes the hospitality industry will come back strong. Read Article

That's Quite a Number 45 That's the percentage increase in profit that toilet paper manufacturer Kimberly-Clark experienced in the 2020 first quarter when compared to 2019's first quarter. The Irving, Texas-based company operates in 175 countries, and manufactures Scott and Cottonelle toilet paper and Kleenex facial tissue. Today's Quote/Unquote: "We did our job as citizens. Now it's time to trust the business owners and citizens to get back to normal. Also, it is not government's place to pick winners and losers. Who are you kidding? You only shut down some industries, but others can stay open 100 percent? … Who are you kidding?" — Tony George, a longtime Cleveland restaurateur and businessman, speaking to the Ohio House 2020 Economic-Recovery Task Force about reopening the state’s non-essential businesses. (Cleveland.com) A Company That Inspires Us Simple Simon’s Pizza Has a Simple Recipe for Growth In addition to pizza and “calizones,” the chain's owners serve up their hard-earned experience to help franchisees. Read Article

Product in the Spotlight Tray for Meat, Produce Can Disappear ... Like Magic! Eco-Products offers several packaging trays made from sugarcane, including this clamshell. As more grocery stores aim to do the right and differentiate through sustainability, more packaging suppliers are getting on board to help them achieve their goals. Read Article

In Case You Missed This ... Last Friday, Wendy’s offered free four-piece chicken nuggets to each car at its drive-thrus or on each mobile order upon request. While there was a limit of one per customer, you just know there were people out to break the system. That person in the Portland, Ore., and Vancouver area was a dude calling himself “Skweezy Jibbs” on Twitter. He drove to 11 different Wendy’s. On his Twitter account, where he shared a photo of himself and his pile of nuggets, he wrote: “Times is tough so when I heard Wendy’s was givin' out free 4 piece nuggs today I knew I had to hustle. I hit every damn Wendy’s twice within 17 miles across 2 states, it took 5 hours but now we eatin’ free 4 a week.”

