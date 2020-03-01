Your Daily Dose of Inspiration

Get Wise to This It Ain’t Cheap, but it Just Might be Priceless for Some Retailers This technology is cool, sophisticated and embraces social distancing, which will help consumers' confidence in getting them to return to retail. Read Article

Get Ready for the Return of White Glove Service at Restaurants … Along with White Masks Expert says coronavirus will change the way the restaurant industry operates in the short term and long term. But the restaurant world that emerges from COVID-19 could be stronger and more tech savvy than ever before. Read Article

