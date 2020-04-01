View email in your browser Your Daily Dose of Inspiration Get Wise to This Consumers are Digging Store Brands — in Normal Times and not so Normal Times Private label consumer packaged goods sold like hotcakes — but not the national brand type — during the first quarter of 2020. It's just the latest positive story surrounding store brands. Read Article

Why Restrooms Should Rule at Retail As more businesses begin to reopen in the next several weeks, they will be met with some very apprehensive consumers who are more afraid of germs than ever. Read Article

Diners Can Come Back

to the Applebee’s Neighborhood, but … They will have to abide by a few very sensible best practices that the nation's largest casual restaurant chain has implemented to combat COVID-19. Read Article

That's Quite a Number 79 That's the percentage of consumers who cited "out of stocks" as the reason for switching brands during recent trips to the grocery store, according to a study by consulting firm AlixPartners of more than 1,000 consumers. While favorite brands were obviously selling out, competing brands of those favorite brands were getting a look. And 25 percent of consumers said they would stick with the new brands they purchased. Today's Quote/Unquote: "We miss seeing all of your smiling faces and catching up over crispy fried chicken, mac and cheese ,and collard greens! We look forward to sharing these times again soon, but only when it is safe to do so." — A Facebook message post from Mary Mac's Tea Room, an Atlanta institution that opened in 1945, that plans to remain closed despite Georgia Governor Brian Kemp's decision to allow restaurants to open in the state. (USA Today) A Company That Inspires Us Message in a Bottle

Cape Classics makes it its business to seek out wines that demonstrate high standards in winemaking and sustainability. Read Article

Product in the Spotlight Company Swaps Pans and Fry Baskets to Meet a More Urgent Need Clipper Corp. now making face masks and no-touch thermometers to meet its foodservice and retail customers’ PPE demands. Read Article

Video Vednesday Have You Heard About the New Retail-to-Go System in Texas? It functions just like to-go orders do at restaurants. Businesses are trying it out, but there are challenges. Watch Video

