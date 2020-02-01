View email in your browser Your Daily Dose of Inspiration

Get Wise to This As Malls Reopen, the Message is Clear: Don’t Stand So Close to Me Simon Property Group reopened 31 shopping malls on May 1. It will open 31 more today and about 20 after that in the next few weeks. The safety protocols are extensive. Read Article

At Best Buy, Customers Can Get Their Very Own Sales Associates We like how the retailer is initiating the reopening of some its stores. It’s a bit Orwellian, but what isn't these days? Read Article

That's Quite a Number 39 That's the percentage of the U.S. sales drop that Hyundai Motor America experienced in April compared with April 2019. However, get out your silver lining playbook because sales were actually up 6 percent in April when compared to March. Today's Quote/Unquote: "The great thing about our supply chain team, our suppliers, is globally we have not had a single supply chain break. Food, packaging, other materials — we haven't had a single supply chain break throughout this crisis in all 40,000 of our restaurants. That said, the U.S. situation around meat, actually a North American situation, is concerning. We are monitoring it literally hour by hour." — Chris Kempczinski, president and CEO for McDonald's, talking about his concerns of a meat shortage from plant closings due to the COVID-19 crisis. (CNBC) A Company That Inspires Us Harrah’s Ak-Chin Reaps the Rewards of a Max Bet The hotel and casino in Maricopa, Ariz., invested $180 million over three years to modernize and add new amenities. Read Article

Product in the Spotlight Company Adds ‘Functional' Mushroom Coffee to its Superfood Line Z Natural Foods' new beverage is an instant dark coffee infused with three kinds of mushroom powders: organic chaga, organic lion’s mane and organic cordyceps. Read Article and See More New Products

In Case You Missed It ... Walgreens is requiring all of its customers to its more than 9,200 stores to begin wearing face covers. "Consistent with CDC guidelines, customers are asked to wear face covers before entering the store except where doing so would inhibit the individual’s health or where the individual is under two years of age. We are instituting new front door signage instructing customers of the face cover requirement," Walgreens said on its website. Maybe it's time all retailers institute this policy.

