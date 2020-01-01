Get Wise to This

RF-Tuesday-May 5

Tyson Foods Will not Hesitate to Idle Plants for the Sake of Worker Safety

CEO Noel White says meat and poultry processor will do what it needs to do to prohibit COVID-19 from killing and sickening more of its employees.
Leave it to Taco Bell

Fast-food giant's new promotion just might be the Life of the Cinco de Mayo party.
Mother’s Day WILL NOT
be Postponed on Sunday

Despite the circumstances, consumers plan to spend more on their moms this year than they did last year.
4,000

That's the number of flowers and plants that Texas grocer H-E-B is giving to nurses during National Nurses Week, which begins May 6. H-E-B sought nominations from hospitals throughout Texas to honor the nurses who have been working the front lines during the pandemic. 

"We're not going anywhere. Unfor-tunately, our industry has been hit hard like many others, but we don’t have takeout service or curbside pickup, so it’s hard for us to keep revenue going during this."

— Adam Zeitsiff, CEO of Gold's Gym, which filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection Monday because of the financial impact of the coronavirus. (USA Today)

Taziki CEO Dan Simpson: We’re Growing Smartly, Not Fastly

Taziki’s Mediterranean Café continues to teach Americans the wonders of Mediterranean cuisine. A gyro, for example, is pronounced ““yer-roh."
Mike and Ike, Other Candies Get the Sanitizer Treatment

IT’SUGAR, one of the largest specialty candy retailers in the world, has launched a set of four candy-scented hand sanitizers.
For Retailers, the Time is Now to Innovate and Provide Genuine Value

Colin House, CEO of Intellibed, says businesses need to rethink their strategies as the country begins to reopen.
