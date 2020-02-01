Get Wise to This

Today's Quote/Unquote: "It is widely known that beef suppliers across North America are currently facing production challenges. We continue to supply hamburgers to all of our restaurants, with deliveries two or three times a week, which is consistent with normal delivery schedules. However, some of our menu items may be temporarily limited at some restaurants in this current environment." — Wendy's, responding to reports that some of its locations are out of beef, causing consumers to ask, "Where's the beef?" (USA Today)