Your Daily Dose of Inspiration
Get Wise to This
Streaming Companies
Like Netflix Could Keep
Couch Potatoes at Home
According to a recent study, 29 percent of consumers said they expect to watch more streaming TV shows and movies in the post-pandemic world than they did in the pre-pandemic world.
How Hy-Vee Can Now Directly Communicate with All of its Employees
Grocer implements new technology to keep its more than 85,000 workers in the loop.
That's how much "Bad Boys for Life," released Jan. 17, has grossed at the movie box office, which has been very quiet recently. The film, starring Will Smith and Martin Lawrence, is the top-grossing film of 2020 and could hold that position the entire year if Hollywood decides to delay some big releases because of the coronavirus.
Today's Quote/Unquote:
"It is widely known that beef suppliers across North America are currently facing production challenges. We continue to supply hamburgers to all of our restaurants, with deliveries two or three times a week, which is consistent with normal delivery schedules. However, some of our menu items may be temporarily limited at some restaurants in this current environment."
— Wendy's, responding to reports that some of its locations are out of beef, causing consumers to ask, "Where's the beef?" (USA Today)
You Should Meet These Retail Workers Who Have Been Working the Front Lines
While this video from CNN Business is more than a month old, it is still relevant as it portrays the heroics of many retail employees and the sacrifices they have made.
