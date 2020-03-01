|
Your Daily Dose of Inspiration
Get Wise to This
NRF Chief Economist Consults His Silver Linings Playbook
Jack Kleinhenz believes "consumers will want to return to normal shopping habits once the pandemic subsides and the economy fully reopens." But it will take time.
Foot Locker CEO not Running to Open Stores. Call it a Slow Jog
Dick Johnson tells Footwear News that “he’s as anxious to ring the registers as anybody" — but he will open stores very prudently.
Nordstrom Says it Needs to be More Agile to Keep up in This Crazy Retail World
Retailer is shedding some weight — as in 16 brick-and-mortar stores — to become a leaner and meaner business with a larger focus on e-commerce.