Get Wise to This

NRF Chief Economist Consults His Silver Linings Playbook

Jack Kleinhenz believes "consumers will want to return to normal shopping habits once the pandemic subsides and the economy fully reopens." But it will take time.
Foot Locker CEO not Running to Open Stores. Call it a Slow Jog

Dick Johnson tells Footwear News that “he’s as anxious to ring the registers as anybody" — but he will open stores very prudently.
Nordstrom Says it Needs to be More Agile to Keep up in This Crazy Retail World

Retailer is shedding some weight — as in 16 brick-and-mortar stores — to become a leaner and meaner business with a larger focus on e-commerce.
That's Quite a Number

99

That's the percentage of U.S. consumers who said "fast delivery" of online purchases was important to them. In other words, pretty much everybody. (dropoff.com)

Today's Quote/Unquote:

"Looking beyond the second quarter, with supply chain and retail distribution continuing to improve and markets reopening, we are planning for increased demand for our products in expectation of a much-improved second half and holiday season."

Ynon Kreiz, chairman and CEO of Mattel, after the toymaker reported a 14 percent decrease in sales for the first quarter. Kreiz is clearly counting on Santa Claus to "deliver" later this year.

A Company That Inspires Us

'Rumming' on All Cylinders

Bacardi aims to keep its finger on the pulse of current trends and technologies to successfully capture its core customer base of millennials.
Product in the Spotlight

Got Clogged Sinks?
This Can Help

Simple Drain, from Crushproof Tubing, is a self-plunging drain trap solution for use in the restaurant industry.

Throwback Thursday

The Restaurant Industry Bounces Back — 100 Years Ago

COVID-19 could result in the most dramatic transformation of restaurants since Prohibition, which was what today we’d call a game-changer for the restaurant industry — and one whose aftereffects we can see and taste a century later.
