Your Daily Dose of Inspiration

Get Wise to This NRF Chief Economist Consults His Silver Linings Playbook Jack Kleinhenz believes "consumers will want to return to normal shopping habits once the pandemic subsides and the economy fully reopens." But it will take time. Read Article

Foot Locker CEO not Running to Open Stores. Call it a Slow Jog Dick Johnson tells Footwear News that “he’s as anxious to ring the registers as anybody" — but he will open stores very prudently. Read Article

Nordstrom Says it Needs to be More Agile to Keep up in This Crazy Retail World Retailer is shedding some weight — as in 16 brick-and-mortar stores — to become a leaner and meaner business with a larger focus on e-commerce. Read Article

