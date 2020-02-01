|
Your Daily Dose of Inspiration
Get Wise to This
What Neiman Marcus
Can do to Emerge from Bankruptcy a Stronger Retailer
Data science expert says retailer needs to start implementing more advanced technology solutions to optimize its most coveted asset — inventory.
Grocery Chain: ‘We Felt
It Was Time to do More
to Help’
Realizing that some of its customers are hurting economically, Big Y in New England issued price freezing on more than 10,000 items.
Webinar Series will Feature Retail Heavy Hitters
NRF President and CEO Matthew Shay (right) will lead the association's Retail Leadership Series. Guests will speak to managing during a crisis, among other topics.