Get Wise to This

Can do to Emerge from Bankruptcy a Stronger Retailer Data science expert says retailer needs to start implementing more advanced technology solutions to optimize its most coveted asset — inventory. Read Article

Grocery Chain: ‘We Felt

It Was Time to do More

to Help’ Realizing that some of its customers are hurting economically, Big Y in New England issued price freezing on more than 10,000 items. Read Article

Webinar Series will Feature Retail Heavy Hitters NRF President and CEO Matthew Shay (right) will lead the association's Retail Leadership Series. Guests will speak to managing during a crisis, among other topics. Read Article

The Friday Forum The Mind-Boggling Matter That Mask Wearing Has Become Some people don’t like to be told to do anything. Even if what they're being told could end up saving lives. Read Article

That's Quite a Number 3.3B That’s how much operating profit that Nintendo reported for the fiscal year ending in March — a 41 percent increase from the previous fiscal year. The Japanese company’s profit more than tripled in the last quarter compared to the previous quarter. Nintendo benefitted from sales of a new game, "Animal Crossing,” as well as from the Nintendo Switch game console, both of which have been in high demand from kids (and adults) who have been sitting for long hours in their game chairs during the coronavirus. Today's Quote/Unquote: "As a food retailer, feeding families is our greatest opportunity to give back, and we are grateful to be able to do so while supporting produce and dairy farmers. During such challenging times, we are even more committed to supporting those in need and doing good, together." — Todd Jones, CEO of Lakeland, Fla.-based grocer Publix, which purchased more than 1 million pounds of fruits and vegetables and more than 100,000 gallons of milk to help those in need. Publix donated the milk and produce to Feeding America member food banks. The initiative is helping on two fronts. It has assisted farmers who have a glut of products because of diminished demand from restaurants, schools and hotels that closed during the coronavirus. And it has helped replenish food banks that are struggling with shortages because of increased demand. We say: Well done Publix. A Company That Inspires Us Company Aims for the

Path to Health and Wellness to be Well-Taken Check out how Green Roads has expanded and simplified its product line as consumers look to include CBD into their self-care routines. Read Article

Product in the Spotlight Hacker-Pschorr Beer Gets a Packaging Makeover Brewer Hacker-Pschorr has updated its bottles and logo to feature a contemporary interpretation of traditional design elements. The goal is to appeal to a broader audience. Read Article and See More New Products

