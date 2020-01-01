View email in your browser Your Daily Dose of Inspiration

Get Wise to This Walmart CEO: Supply Chain is a Lifeline Doug McMillon (right) also says coronavirus is just speeding up the significant change the retail industry was already undergoing. Read Article

Target on the Mark with Guide to Help Other Retailers Retailer's insights could help many retailers that are reopening get back

on track. Read Article

That's Quite a Number 4.1 That's the percentage of sales that private label consumer packaged goods grew in 2019 — three times as much as national brands and representing a gain of $5.4 billion in annual sales, according to the Private Label Manufacturers Association. Store brands’ market penetration set all-time records. Today's Quote/Unquote: "This isn't something [people are] going to forget right away. All of the people — the police officers, the nurses, the doctors, the grocery workers — I think they will remember for a long time that we were there when they needed us all the most." — Michelle Lee, a cashier at a Safeway grocery store in Alexandria, Va., who has worked steadily throughout the pandemic. Lee has worked for Safeway for 32 years. (NPR) A Company That Inspires Us Beans Are its Business We still don’t know the family’s secret baked bean recipe, but Bush Brothers did give us the dish on its sustainability efforts. Read Article

Product in the Spotlight Cleaning Solution Contains 70% Alcohol and Natural Ingredients National Bio-Safe, a Florida company that has developed protocols to provide up-to-date safety, cleaning procedures and products, introduces Bio-Stop. Read Article and See More New Products

Georgia on Our Minds ... Georgia was one of the first U.S. states to reopen its economy, which it did a few weeks ago. We predicted that Georgia would be the canary in the coal mine for the rest of the nation in regard to whether or not there would be a spike in coronavirus cases due to reopening too soon. On May 9, Georgia announced it had its lowest number of hospitalized cases since early April, but it's too early to tell if a spike will occur. Also, thousands of people from neighboring states where lockdowns haven't been lifted have been visiting Georgia in the past few weeks, according to research from the University of Maryland. This email was sent to [email].

